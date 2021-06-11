A Boston-based dog rescue organization “will have taken” 58 dogs from the Bald Knob Animal Shelter this year by the end of next week and “hundreds over the years” to find them homes, according to Lori Privitt, a Little Rock resident who represented Last Hope K9 Rescue at Monday’s Bald Knob City Council meeting.
Privitt said the organization started working with the Bald Knob Animal Shelter in the spring of 2013 and has been the primary rescue for the shelter.
“I am a lifelong Arkansan, so when all these people from Boston want to come down and solve our [dog problems] and bring their money down here, I am elated,” she said. ... “These are dogs that I am committed to take, which I commit to take almost every one in the shelter.”
Bald Knob Animal Control Officer Preston Wallace said Privitt relieves Bald Knob of a lot of the expense that is associated with the animal shelter.
“Everybody comes here and they dump their dogs,” Wallace said. “For some reason, this is the place, and Lori takes care of that problem for us and gets them off to a lot better places.”
Privitt said Last Hope K9 Rescue is the largest rescue in the northeast portion of the United States and was founded in 2012 “strictly to take dogs out of Arkansas, primarily from high-kill shelters, which at that particular time, Bald Knob was a high-kill shelter, which there is way too may of those.”
“We go in and we take these dogs and vet the adopters just unbelievably,” Privitt said. “We have a really good organization; we don’t just put the dogs on transport and go dump them up these somewhere and let adopters take them sight unseen. We have hundreds of fosters up in the Boston area who take our dogs and they work with them.
“I’m kind of a totally different foster than what they have up there [in the Boston area]. I’ve got 15 dogs in my house right now, and I would love to have one or two that I could work with and train but my responsibility is to get them out of the shelters so that the shelters have space for new dogs coming – so that’s why I am kind of overrun with dogs, whereas if they go up there we have so many fosters that people can take one dog and can train it and make it extremely adoptable. So it’s a win-win situation for the shelters.”
Asked why Boston and Northeast residents have a need for dogs from Arkansas, Privitt said the spaying and neutering laws are stricter there.
Getting a dog from Arkansas to that area costs $1,000 on average, she said, “and our adoption fees don’t cover that.”
“We pay for the heartworm treatment, and the average heartworm treatment for a dog for us is $400 to $600, depending on their weight,” Privitt said. ... “We are very fortunate in that we have a really good network and an ability to raise funds. In Boston, in the Northeast, we know we can raise a lot more funds than we can here in Arkansas.”
Privitt said the rescue also provides the money for bedding for the dogs at the shelter and vaccines.
This year, she said, the rescue has treated 13 parvo dogs from the shelter and the cost she said was $14,101, which she called “a real hefty number,” but “not as bad as it could be.”
“We do it because we don’t want to accept the alternative,” Privitt said. “That is our choice to do that and that’s why our rescue is named Last Hope. We are the last hope for dogs that would probably be put down otherwise if it wasn’t for somebody who could step in and do this.”
Privitt said her reason for speaking at the council meeting was to let the new members know what the rescue does in Bald Knob.
“Our relationship with Bald Knob is very, very important to the rescue,” she said. “We have a tremendous amount of people who love coming to Arkansas annually for a service trip. They see Bald Knob pretty much as the Cadillac of shelters.”
Wallace said Monday that the Bald Knob shelter had 30 dogs, including nine puppies that were dumped recently. Privitt said if there were more people who would foster dogs in Bald Knob, she could move more dogs. “By state law we are required to have a dog in a home for a minimum of 14 days before they can go into transport,” she said.
In addition to its work in Bald Knob, Privitt said Last Hope K9 Rescue will be in Judsonia later this year, helping the city build a new animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.