The last remaining fugitive on the U.S. Marshals Service’s list from Operation Central Sweep reportedly was found dead last week in Omaha, Neb.
The Searcy-White County drug and gang bust in March, involving 33 federal indictments, started in April 2020 “to combat the growing violent crimes associated with gang-related activity traced to the ‘Gangster Disciples,’ a drug-distribution organization operating in the Searcy area,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg said.
Although most of those indicted were arrested during the sweep, which used the Searcy Municipal Airport as a staging area, or were already in jail, there were several fugitives who had to be tracked down.
The Omaha World-Herald reported that the final fugitive, Roderick Roberson, 44, of Searcy, along with Ronnell Grixby, 32, of Omaha were found dead around 8 a.m. last Tuesday in a house near 60th and Fort streets.
According to the newspaper’s report, police said “there were indications the men had been using drugs.”
A man who lives in the house reportedly told police he found Roberson and his cousin, Grixby, “unresponsive in the basement” after he returned from an overnight trip to a casino.
The newspaper also noted that Grixby was “a standout football and basketball player at Omaha Central High School and the brother of two former Nebraska football players.”
Jeremy Hammons, public affairs officer for the U.S. Marshals Service in Little Rock, told The Daily Citizen on Friday afternoon that he was waiting for Roberson’s death certificate before closing out the case. No update was available Monday.
The others who had been fugitives were Christopher Barefield of Conway, Athena Lynn Delancey of Augusta, Earl Lockhart III of Augusta, Christopher Koser of Judsonia Felicia Mason of Searcy, Terry White of Searcy and Justice Cunningham of Searcy. Cunningham was the last to be arrested this May.
The afternoon of the sweep, Jonathan Ross, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, stood with representatives from several law enforcement agencies concerning the indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on March 5. Todd said the sweep “was successful and it was safe.”
“The defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamines, charged with possessing firearms connected to those methamphetamine offenses and, of course, charged with actual distribution of methamphetamine,” Ross said.
The penalty for the drug charges is not less than 10 years in prison and up to life imprisonment and a $10 million fine. The penalty for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime is not less than five years in prison and up to life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for being a felon or an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm is 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
Twenty of those indicted were from Searcy and six others were from White County.
Those arrested in the sweep were Juan Ahumada of Searcy, Cory Birdwell of Searcy, Benjamin Blue of Searcy, Aaron Cromwell of Searcy, Kayla Haggins of Helena-West Helena, Kenny Isom of McRae, Keith Johnson of Helena-West-Helena, Timothy Johnston of Searcy, Donald Patterson of Helena-West Helena, Cynthia Rainey of Searcy, Michael Matthews of Bald Knob, Anthony Miles of Judsonia, John Rayburn of Searcy, Andre “Smoke” Smith of Searcy, Nathaniel Stipes of Judsonia, Marcus Trouten of Searcy and Evander Young of Searcy. Lyron Johnson of Searcy turned himself in later that afternoon.
Those charged who were already incarcerated were Rodney Bishop of Judsonia, Dennis Boatman of Searcy, Albert Cates of Searcy, Sigmond Donelson of Searcy, Rickey Jones of Searcy, Branden Priddy of Searcy and Keith Williams of Augusta.
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said that he knew when he accepted the chief’s job in 2019 “that we had some issues with crime. One of those issues being gang activity and the other being the sales of methamphetamines.”
Hernandez is also the commander of the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, “which was kind of the heart” of Operation Central Sweep, he said.
“We want this to be a lesson to anybody that may be considering gang activity in our area or the sale of narcotics in our area that we are taking this very seriously,” he said. “And if you are considering coming into our town to do this type of criminal activity, you may be on our next list for our next sweep, Central Sweep 2 or whatever we decide to call it at that time.”
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said Operation Central Sweep represented “months and months, an untold number of man hours of the dedicated men and women that work in our communities every day to rid our community of these crimes of methamphetamines, drugs and gang activities.”
Bragg mentioned that there had been about seven shootings in Searcy leading up to the year the operation was started and Searcy leadership said the shootings were not what they are about and took steps to address the violent crimes. “Those steps resulted in Operation Central Sweep,” Bragg said.
