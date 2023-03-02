Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford believes "everyone is going to be really excited when they see" the presentation planned for Tuesday's 20-year master plan public input meeting.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and will focus on active transportation (walking/biking). “Input exercises” will follow the opening presentation.
"It is vital that we have a large turnout so we can capture the feedback and desires of the public," Mayor Mat Faulkner said. "We are working to plan for the future of our community. It is an exciting time and obtaining public input helps us know what it is people want and what our top priorities need to be.
"This is a great opportunity for us to come together, hear ideas and share ideas. It has been a great experience to collaborate with so many who love our community and want to see it improve. Having a variety of perspectives is important so we can strive to meet everyone's needs."
Faulkner asked that everyone "please make every effort to attend and also help spread the word to your friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate in this process."
"It is hard not to leave these meetings excited about Searcy's future," he said. "I love to hear other people's ideas and Crafton Tull brings a high level of expertise because they have worked with so many other communities."
City officials selected engineering firm Crafton Tull to develop its 20-year master plan, and is paying the firm $335,000 for the work. Stafford said the city would be billed on a monthly basis based on percentage of completion estimated by Crafton Tull. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Committee also approved paying $110,000 for the parks portion of the price.
“Crafton Tull has spent a lot of time in our community and with members of our community," Stafford said. "The information that they have gathered is invaluable to making this a a successful plan. I’ve had the opportunity to review the presentation that will be made at the next public meeting Tuesday and I think everyone is going to be really excited when they see it. This is not the final plan, just an initial outline that will continue to be adjusted based on the feedback received.”
A second park survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyParks2 to contribute feedback. The public input phase of developing the plan was launched last August, and in September, a Steering Committee held in first meetings and the first parks and active transportation surveys were made available.
Last October, the first public meeting was held and an infrastructure survey was opened. Crafton Tull also conducted on-site data collection in December and stakeholder interviews in January.
A park steering committee “walk audit” is planned to take place Friday ahead of Tuesday's meeting, while parks and infrastructure public meetings and steering committee meetings are listed on a timeline for the next couple of months.
In late summer, active transportation and infrastructure steering committee meetings also are planned, along with active transportation, parks and infrastructure public meetings before the plan is adopted, according to Michelle Pugh, who is contracted with the city for public relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.