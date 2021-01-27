The city of Searcy held four town-hall meetings Monday and Tuesday concerning the Feb. 9 special election, but hardly any community members showed up.
The city limited seating to 50 for the meetings for social distancing purposes because of COVID-19, but most of the seats sat empty as the city officials presented information about making the city’s eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax permanent and issuing capital improvement bonds to pay for a major overhaul at the Searcy Sports Complex.
Monday’s first meeting had five members of the community and there were four at the second, according to Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commissioner Tommy Centola, who was in attendance. On Tuesday, no members of the community attended, Mayor Kyle Osborne said. Osborne, Searcy City Council members and Mat Faulkner of Think Idea Studio, which is handling the promotion of the ballot items, were present, along with Bear Davidson, an area engineer who has been involved in the ballpark project.
“The first night we get to six o’clock and we get to looking around and there is department heads, city employees, maybe eight people sitting out there and I’m like, ‘Something happened, did this not go out?’” Osborne said. “I did some checking right quick, ‘Yeah, it’s all over Facebook.’
“I said, ‘The next one will be better.’ Nobody showed up for either one of them Tuesday night. Zero. We were surprised that the three or four negative people on Facebook did not show up to voice their concerns. They preferred to sit behind the computer screen and try to tear down what so many of us have tried to build up.”
Despite the low turnout, Osborne said the city plans to hold four more town-hall meetings next week at the Carmichael Community Center. The start times are 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Early voting starts Tuesday at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Landing Road. Hours to early vote are from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Feb. 8.
Osborne gave a short slide presentation at the town-hall meetings on both issues on the Feb. 9 ballot. He said during the first meeting that he called for the town-hall meetings to discuss some of the negativity that is “floating around on social media.” He stressed that the city is not asking for “a tax increase,” saying that is misconception being spread by some of the anti-proposal individuals.
“The intent was never there to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes,” Osborne said. “It’s up to the voters of Searcy where we want to go at this point. We are simply asking if you want to continue the growth and positive impact we are starting to make on our citizens; we are asking to just renew the tax.
“Some people ask why it has to be permanent. We cannot plan for long-term projects if we have a short-term financial stream, so in order to allow us to do more and more projects, we’re asking that this be made permanent just like the other communities in White County.”
Searcy has an 0.5 percent permanent sales and use tax and voters passed the eight-year, 1-percent tax in 2014. It is set to expire next year.
Al Fowler, one of the community members present, told the city officials, “You all are doing well, you are doing the right thing. I would have voted for a permanent tax years ago. If we don’t do this, there is nowhere we can go ... .
“I am sick and tired of social media and those who are so easy to cut somebody up and not give a solution to the problem, so you guys are working on the right things. We need to keep pushing his city forward, otherwise we are not going to have it. We want what’s best for the city, and I know you all do, and I just wanted to put my two cents worth in. This is where I want to be. This is where my kids and grandkids are going to be. This is where my family is going to be so we need to stand strong and we do not need to let these naysayers drag us down.”
Osborne said the meeting was set up to answer questions from those who had concerns about the issues, but “they are not here.”
Councilman David Morris, who was succeeded as mayor by Osborne, commented on “the original eight-year plan.”
“There was a lot of focus and a lot of interest in that permanent tax and that would have been in my opinion the best for the city to have done,” Morris said. “We needed that additional revenue very desperately to do all the improvements that we made. You all know what has been done with the one-cent sales tax.
“There was a lot of people thinking we should walk before we run and to make it a temporary tax. i think we see what all it has done to move Searcy forward. We have come to realize it is very vital to us. When I came into office in 2011, we had no lighting whatsoever. Our Holiday of lights were antiquated. I was inundated with ‘Why don’t we have Christmas lights?’ and that’s a small example.”
He said the tax has allowed the city “to purchase things that the city of Searcy simply could not have provided had we not had this tax in effect. I agree it’s time we make it a permanent tax. It’s not a new tax. It’s a continuation of that existing tax.”
Morris said another comment that has been made to him is that “this one-cent tax it puts us up high in the cities of Arkansas, which is not true. We are one of the lower tax cities. It is simply not true that it would put us as one of the highest-taxed cities in Arkansas.”
Sales tax for cities in Arkansas generally range from 1 percent to 3 percent. There are more than 125 cities in the state that have a city sales tax of 2 percent or higher.
A community member commented at the meeting that he liked the progress that was taking place and wondered about maintaining the things the city already has. He also wondered about any parks and recreation issues, asking about enough space to play soccer and basketball.
Osborne said he felt confident that the bond issue, a maximum of $14.195 million that would be repaid by advertising and promotions tax revenue, would address those things.
Councilman Don Raney said his feeling are that reaching out with the A&P money to do the baseball fields is going to allow the rest of the budget to pick up some of the other parks and recreation areas like soccer.
“I would love for us to be able to go in the soccer fields and redo some of them and update on those facilities,” Raney said. “I think there would be some money to do that. We have got to make sure we get this passed and we have got to develop plans to do that. There are others areas in the Parks and Recreation system I want to keep up, too.” He mentioned pickleball courts as a future possibility he would like to see done.
Although no one opposing the tax spoke at the meeting, a group has started a Facebook page called “Searcy Arkansas One Cent Sales Tax Special Election Opposition.” As of Wednesday afternoon, it had 14 members.
In addition to the town-hall meetings, Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Support Searcy Pizza Rally to promote passage of both ballot issues.
“Everybody can come over to the chamber [2323 S. Main St.] and pick up a sign if they want to or a banner,” chamber President and CEO Buck Layne said, “and we got some little foam fingers that look like a peace sign and say, ‘Vote for both,’ just some paraphernalia that we are using to promote the sales tax and the bond issue.
“We are trying to make it fun for people to come out and get a piece of pizza and a drink and sort of talk, and if they have any questions, we will try to answer those questions.”
