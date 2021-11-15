As he visits around the state, Sen. John Boozman said the three concerns he hears are “labor, labor, labor, and I know it is affecting all of you.”
“It’s really amazing; it doesn’t matter what job you’re talking about,” said Boozman, the senior U.S. senator from Arkansas at the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.’s 100 For the Future meeting Thursday at Harding University. “I was with the railroad folks a couple of weeks ago. They need to hire 500 engineers.
“To be an engineer on the railroad is a good job. Those are very strong union jobs, great benefits, you retire young. To be an engineer on a train, you need to have a high school education and then training for a few years. That is a very respected profession. They can’t get anybody to do it. They can’t get anybody to work.”
Boozman said Arkansas is “blessed” to have “the biggest steel-producing county in the country with the two most modern steel factories in the world, and those are very, very good jobs, especially in that part of our state [Mississippi County]. They can’t get anybody to work.”
The list of employers looking for workers “goes on and on,” according to Boozman, adding that he knows he is preaching to the choir but it is “labor, labor, labor and the the supply chain.”
He mentioned the shortage of workers at U.S. ports to unload ships and transport goods. According to The Associated Press, 65 ships waited off the California coast last month to be unloaded at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach – two weeks’ worth of work. The average wait: 12 days. That has since worsened to 78 ships, with an average wait of nearly 17 days, despite around-the-clock port operations beginning in October.
“We’ve always had problems on the West Coast periodically with the port there – very heavily unionized that part of the country is. Sometimes they will slow down and this and that regarding wages,” Boozman said. “The problem is it is not just the West Coast, Savannah [Ga.], the East Coast ports are in the same position as the West Coast ports are right now.”
He mentioned a trucking company that has 30 trucks idle because it can’t get parts for the vehicle. According to Goldman Sachs, 5 million workers have left the labor force since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, with about 2.5 million retiring.
Also, since April 2020, consumer spending on goods has jumped 32 percent. It’s now 15 percent above where it was in February 2020, just before the pandemic paralyzed the economy. Goods account for roughly 40 percent of consumer spending now, up from 36 percent before the pandemic. The result of the higher demand and fewer workers are that consumer prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed 6.2 percent over the past year as food, gasoline, autos and housing catapulted inflation to its highest pace since 1990.
Boozman, co-chairman of the Senate’s Hunger Caucus, said the worker shortage even affected children being fed at school.
“They are feeding lunches – many of those children, a lot of those kids, that is the meal that they get, there’s no if, ands or buts – they’re feeding meals and all of a sudden they can’t because there is nobody there to feed them,” Boozman said, “so they had to figure out a way to get the food to the children, just doing things that nobody had done before, just regular people stepping up and solving these problems.”
While talking about these problems, Boozman said “it is easy to get down. I would argue that that same spirit is going to come through as we work through our problems we are dealing with and that’s how we are going to get through.”
