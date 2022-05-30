A 93-year-old Korean War veteran who died March 30 was honored Monday by White County Judge Michael Lincoln during the Memorial Day service at White County Memorial Gardens.
Lincoln, the guest speaker, said that he has known Thomas “Harold” Smith’s family “for many years. It is quite fitting that we pay tribute to Mr. Harold.”
Smith joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and received his basic training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. He then transferred to Fort Benning, Ga., where he completed the automotive mechanics course at the infantry school. Next, he was assigned to Fort Knox, Ky., where he completed the armored track vehicle maintenance course.
Smith’s training continued at Camp Lejeune, N.C., where his marksmanship skills were fine-tuned. He received a medal as a sharpshooter and became a scout sniper. His unit was then deployed to Japan and then on to Korea to serve in the Korean War.
Smith served as a scout sniper and field mechanic. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. Smith received his honorable discharge in 1960 as a corporal.
Lincoln said Smith’s daughter, Sharon Kay Lawson, was one of his wife’s best friends in high school and when Lincoln was elementary principal at Judsonia, he was honored to give her her first job. She went on to teach in the Searcy School District.
Lincoln said he wanted to focus on the word “today” during the service. “Today is a very significant day for it’s all that we have. We’re not promised tomorrow, we’re promised today, so what will we do today?”
He said he started thinking about the life of a soldier. “What is a soldier doing today? Well, somewhere in the United States, soldiers are training and they could be putting their life on the line during that training exercise. Somewhere in the world today there is a soldier on watch and we’re thankful that they are on watch. Somewhere today in this world, a United States soldier may lose his or her life and I want you to think on that today.”
Lincoln said that there were young men and women who woke up excited thinking, “Today, I’m going to enlist in the military.” He mentioned the assistant director of the White County Office of Emergency Management having a daught who just graduated from high school and has decided to enlist in the Air Force.
Continuing to reflect on today, Lincoln said, “The Bible says whatsoever things are true, those are things that we should focus on, and I can’t help believe that in the life of a soldier that they focus on what is right and what is true and that’s what motivated them to get up every morning and go through that training and be ready at a moment’s notice to be deployed.”
Lincoln said he doesn’t know too many soldiers who brag about their service. “In fact, I tried to engage with Mr. Harold on several occasions. He just wasn’t really going to talk about himself, what he did. So a soldier is committed to things that are true. A soldier has a pledge to protect the opportunities that each one of us has.”
He also said today is about opportunity. “Each one of us today is presented with an opportunity. You’ve chosen the opportunity to be here to honor those who have fallen. Each one of us today has an opportunity to bless someone. Each one of us has today the opportunity to shake one another’s hand and express appreciation for one another, and a soldier goes into battle to protect the opportunities that we have in this free country, the United States of America.”
Lincoln also mentioned determination being part of today. He asked the crowd if they had looked into the eyes of a soldier, “maybe one fixing to deploy, one coming home from deployment. Their eyes are fixed. They have a determination to protect the freedoms of this country. They have a determination if necessary to give their life for this country. May we also have that same determination to honor, be good citizens and to protect what God has given us.”
Lincoln said allegiance also is part of it. “I had my back turned to you but I’m sure that each one of you had your hand on your heart and you said those lovely words ‘I pledge ... what’s the word?” The crowd answered “allegiance.” Lincoln said those are words children learn in school and “words that we say with respect. And it is because of these soldiers that have given their lives that we can pledge allegiance. It’s those soldiers who give us courage and heart to continue to pledge allegiance to the flag.”
Lincoln said he chose “yolk” for what the final letter stands for in today. “You see, like it or not, we are yolked with one another. We are yolked together. We are yolked together by the men and women that have shed their blood, many times not even on these soils but on soils across this globe. Almost every day you will hear on the news or read in the news that some soldier’s [names] have been determined through a DNA process and they bring those bones home to be buried in a cemetery much like this to be remembered.
“... We are to be yoked together as Americans, standing firm in our commitment for the freedoms that this country holds.”
Lincoln said although the United States has problems, “I would never ever trade my place in this country to go to any other country in the world. I don’t know about you, but I love the United States of America and I continue to want to be yolked with you in brotherhood as we stand together.”
“We shouldn’t break the yolk of being an American just because we may disagree,” he said. “We should be committed and bound together because this country, this country is a beacon of hope. This country is a light shining to the world about what opportunities freedoms offer each one of us.
“That’s why people are trying to get into this country because they see the glimmer of hope. They see the light of freedom, and as we stand here today or sit here today, remembering those who have died, have given their life, so that we may gather together and that we may have opportunity and we may hold on to things that are true and we may have a determination and we may have allegiance and we may yes, be yolked together as Americans proud to be free. God bless you and God bless the United States of America.
A wreath of remembrance for Smith was presented by Lincoln to Smith’s daughter, Kay, his son-in-law, Freddy, and his granddaughter, Shelley Faulkner, who sang the national anthem.
Roller-Daniel Funeral Home directors Randy Smith and Kathy De Busk and veteran Kevin Burrow read the names of the White County veterans who have died in the past year.
