KLIFE kickoff in new building
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- KLIFE kickoff in new building
- Kitchen knife chase results in aggravated assault charge against Beebe 40-year-old
- Almost $600,000 approved by Searcy City Council for Sanitation Department equipment
- Searcy A&P Commission puts extra $1,197,886 toward Berryhill Park tennis/pickleball courts
- Ready for school
- Searcy School District issuing free lifetime activity pass to individuals 70 and older for home athletic activities
- August 31 coronavirus statistics
- Bisons open season tonight against East Central
Most Popular
Articles
- 56-year-old Pangburn man dies in 3-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
- Searcy beauty school students, teachers told to use hot curling irons, scissors for defense in active shooter situation
- Convicted felon arrested by Searcy police early Wednesday after gunshot in court square area
- Five years of probation given to Beebe man for attack with wood from table, scissors threat
- Judsonia 61-year-old who pointed rifle at officer sentenced to six years in prison
- Judsonia 19-year-old gets probation for storage unit break-in spree
- Bryce Corp. holds celebratory groundbreaking for production facility, moving forward with $80 million investment
- New committee gets nearly $1 million in maintenance, equipment requests approved by Searcy council
- Searcy names new postmaster
- Searcy residents urged to take two surveys, attend Oct. 4 meeting on 20-year plan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.