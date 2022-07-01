“There’s a lot of new this year” planned for Searcy’s second “United We Stand” Fourth of July celebration, according to Jenna Friday, this year’s theme coordinator for the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee.
“The Fun Zone, the attractions area, will be all new from what we had last year with a zipline, mechanical bull, a rock climbing wall, a couple of obstacle courses and an attraction called ‘Patriot Games,’ as well as a four-man bungee jumper,” Friday said, “so that attractions area is really kind of upgraded from last year in terms of rides and things to do.”
Friday said all of the rides will be included in the ticketed area. “There will be signs posted throughout with a cash app tag and they can prepay that way or they can pay with cash or card at the entrance to the Fun Zone.”
Any money raised by Beats and Eats is put back into its fund to host more events for the community, she said.
Also new this year will be kite flying. “There will be 40 extra-large kites that people will be able to fly in that designated area,” Friday said.
The celebration at the Searcy Event Center, 1300 Higginson St., begins Monday at 5 p.m. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is funding $55,000 for the event, which is free to attend.
The White County Community Band, which has about 70 members, is doing a pre-show from 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m. “People are welcome to come out for this but some of the other things might not be quite open by then,” Friday said.
“They are followed by Sylamore Special – they are a teenage group out of Mountain View but they won awards at the Arkansas Country Music Awards this year. They’ve also won contests at Silver Dollar City and performed at their Bluegrass Festival. They are super-duper talented and we’re really excited to have them,” she said. After Sylamore Special, Bree Ogden out of Little Rock will perform.
The SteelDrivers is the headline act and will take the stage after the Community Band performs again during a patriotic horse troop show.
Friday said a crowd similar to last year’s is expected. “Last year, we had 13,000 and we’re thinking it’s going to hit the same mark between 13,000 and 14,000.” However, more food trucks are expected this year to handle the demand.
“Food trucks were big last year and this year, they will have an even greater presence with 18 trucks confirmed,” she said. “That is almost double from what we had last year. We have a great variety that is a mixture of local food trucks and trucks coming from Little Rock and surrounding areas.”
Friday encourages everyone to come early to the celebration. She said the parking situation will be similar to last year. “You can pull in from Queensway Drive and park in that grass area to the left of the stage in addition to all the other parking at the ball fields.”
Those who plan to attend are being encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The fireworks show is planned for 9:30 p.m. There will be a Gold Star families and veterans recognition, and Mayor Kyle Osborne will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We also have a guest appearance by Bryce Mitchell, the Thug Nasty, the local MMA fighter guy,” Friday said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.