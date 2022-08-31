A Beebe 40-year-old accused of attacking another Beebe resident with a knife officially has been charged with aggravated assault.

A warrant was issued recently for Christopher Keith Dickerson on the class D felony charge at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Dickerson, who was no longer in custody in White County on Wednesday, is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

