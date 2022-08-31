A Beebe 40-year-old accused of attacking another Beebe resident with a knife officially has been charged with aggravated assault.
A warrant was issued recently for Christopher Keith Dickerson on the class D felony charge at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Dickerson, who was no longer in custody in White County on Wednesday, is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The alleged victim reportedly told Beebe police June 5 that Dickerson was drunk when he chased him with a knife at a residence on Clinton Circle. Officer Sheldon Bull wrote in the affidavit that the two were arguing when Dickerson “grabbed the knife and ran after him with it.”
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Dickerson and the alleged victim “going back and forth from the bedroom to the living room” arguing with each other before Dickerson picked up “a large kitchen knife” and chased the alleged victim “around the table until he ran outside.”
After the attack was reported, the alleged victim reportedly was found “hiding outside of the home.” He had a small cut on his right hand and a bloody lip.
Dickerson reportedly told Bull that the alleged victim threw him into a bedside table face-first. There were also several “broken items on the floor in the dining room and kitchen area,” and Dickerson said that they were thrown by the alleged victim. Bull wrote that Dickerson “had a small laceration on his nose, lip and left thumb.”
A warrant also has been issued for a 19-year-old Rose Bud teen for class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Jeffery Dylan Saunders Jr. also was not in custody in White County on Wednesday, and no court date had been set.
Saunders reportedly threatened to kill his grandmother after calling her on Mother’s Day and wishing her “Happy Mother’s Day.” The alleged victim reported the threat May 8 and was interviewed at the White County Sheriff’s Office on May 13.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren, the alleged victim said Saunders “began talking about what he had done to his father (which involved a report of aggravated assault against his father),” and she told him that “what he had done” was “pretty sorry.” Saunders then reportedly told her that “he was going to have to kill his father before his father killed him” and “I’ll do you like I’ll do my dad!” Warren wrote that the alleged victim was asked what Saunders meant by the second statement and said that Saunders “threatened to burn down his father’s house with everyone inside.”
A witness reportedly added that he heard Saunders tell the alleged victim, “Well, what am I gonna have to do, come over and kill you, [the witness] and your family.”
“There have been multiple reports of assault and terroristic threats between the family,” Warren wrote. Jeffery E. Saunders, 43, of Rose Bud was charged last month with three counts of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member for reportedly shooting at his two sons a week earlier.
