Those attending the summer's KidStage shows will get to see two plays back-to-back for the price of one starting Thursday.
After breaking up KidStage performances by age group into two show times in the spring, the shows have been recombined for the summer musicals, “The Rainbow Fish Musical” and “The Nifty Fifties.”
Theater Manager Kayleigh Weichbrodt said she thinks the older and younger KidStage shows were combined, as in years past, because the theater will be holding rehearsals for the next main-stage show, meaning the theater would be occupied during possible rehearsal hours. Additionally, KidStage participants’ schedules allowed for having both shows on the same day, since it is the summer.
Rehearsals for “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” which includes grades two through six, and “The Nifty Fifties,” grades seven through 12, were in held in the mornings and the afternoons, respectively, on the same days. When school was in session, morning rehearsals were not logistically possible.
Although the ages still have been divided up into two rehearsal times/shows, Weichbrodt said there has been some crossover, with older children volunteering to attend the rehearsals for the younger children in hopes of helping out.
“It’s cool just to see the bigs helping out,” Weichbrodt said.
This time there also are three directors for KidStage: Dillon Swackhammer, Skylar Turney and Kaeli Woechan. None of them has directed with Kidstage before, so it's been good having some of the older children help out
For example, Woechan said she knows of an older boy who told Swackhammer he wanted to help out with the lights for “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” and there have been some older girls who took an interest in helping the younger children with learning dancing/choreography.
“It’s really nice letting kids tackle other things,” Woechan said of the older KidStage actors getting to do some director and technical things besides just acting.
While none of the directors have directed KidStage before, they are not entirely new to the theater scene. “We all bring something to the table,” Turney said.
Turney said she can teach music and singing, Woechan is an experienced dancer and Swackhammer is a “tech master.”
During the journey of the summer KidStage program going from auditions to performance, there have not been a lot of challenges, Woechan said, but health has been a bit of an issue, as there have been some students who were exposed to the coronavirus, summer colds have made the rounds and, Swackhammer said, he has particularly noticed several children suffering allergy issues.
“I think it’s really beautiful watching these kids tackle life and sickness, and putting their game faces on,” Woechan said. “It’s been really wonderful.”
Despite any health setbacks, the directors are confident the shows will be fully ready for the first curtain Thursday. “It’s been going pretty good,” Woechan said of rehearsals.
Dress rehearsals started Monday, and Woechan said that getting to wear costumes has been exciting for everyone, but also can reveal a new batch of little concerns that must be dealt with before the play can run.
“Now it’s just down to the little technical things,” Woechan said, “and what we can do to make this better.”
The KidStage participants have all worked hard to put these musicals together, and improve their theatrical skills, Woechan said.
Swackhammer said many of the children are just getting the chance, for the first time, to have theatrical roles that include spoken lines, rather just being present on the stage, so they have been working on memorization skills.
“Almost all of them have at least 60 lines,” Swackhammer said.
Woechan mentioned some children were so shy they could barely manage to say their lines, or speak loud enough to be heard, and they have “blossomed” through this process.
“The kids are great,” Swackhammer said. “The kids are doing awesome.”
There are 26 children total in KidStage this summer, with 14 children in the younger class and 12 in the older class.
Turney said besides attending the KidStage shows, community member could help promote the program by donating, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be money, although monetary gifts are always greatly appreciated. For example, clothes could be donated for costumes, homegoods and everyday items are used for props, and tools and wood remnants are very helpful for set building.
Woechan said for “The Rainbow Fish Musical” a prop of coral was created using pool noodles, so nearly anything can be used.
“Anything really helps,” Woechan said. “We will use it.”
Tickets for “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” and “The Nifty Fifties” at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave., are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/military and $8 for children 12 and under. Weichbrodt said, as of Monday afternoon, tickets remained for all the performances. Tickets can be purchased on centeronthesquare.org., or by calling (501) 368-0111.
The shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. “The Rainbow Fish Musical” will be held first, followed by an intermission, and “The Nifty Fifties” will start at the conclusion of intermission.
“The Rainbow Fish Musical” is based on the Rainbow Fish book series by Marcus Pfister. (Weichbrodt said the scheduling of the musical was made a while ago and has nothing to do with homosexuality, which some celebrate in June with a rainbow theme.) "The Nifty Fifties," by Tim Kelly, features teenager Gracie Stanley’s promise to bring distant relative and famous musician Ziggy Springer to perform for an activity at the local high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.