KidStage has two directors, one of each gender, for this weekend's production of “Itsy Bitsy: Trial of an Eight-Legged Washout” due to a policy being implemented for the community theater's children's shows.
In the past, KidStage was often directed by one person, or two women, but Center on the Square Theater Director Kayleigh Weichbrodt said the theater went with a male and female KidStage director for both shows in 2021, and it is now a permanent policy.
“A lot of times, theater can be emotional, and kids can be going through things,” Weichbrodt said. “It’s nice to have someone to talk to, if needed.”
Theater Executive Director Casey Rausch, who is also the executive director of “Itsy Bitsy,” said that though this is her first time joining KidStage, she thinks it will be best for the program to always have a male and female director on hand.
“If there’s a girl problem, there’s a girl to go to,” Rausch said. “If it’s a dude thing, there’s a dude there.”
Rausch said there has not been a lot of gender-specific concerns in the rehearsals of “Itsy Bitsy,” but it has been especially helpful with costuming concerns, meaning if children need help with theirs, they can ask for that help from a person of their own gender.
Stormy Morton has been the other KidStage director. This will be his third time directing KidStage, and he said he also agrees that the new policy is a good one, though he has not noticed any particular instances in which somebody from both genders was necessary.
“I mean, as long as there are two people there, it’s a good idea,” Morton said.
Besides children sometimes feeling it is easier to open up to somebody the same gender as themselves, or even a desire to talk to somebody of the opposite sex, Weichbrodt said having both a man and woman directing promotes different perspectives and ideas.
In addition to now making a conscious effort to have both a man and a woman involved with KidStage, she said the theater is trying to switch out KidStage directors by the show, so directors have a break from the role.
Looking ahead, Rausch said she thinks having both a man and woman present might be much more important for the older KidStage participants.
There are 17 kids participating in this KidStage play, which was published in 2021 by Charlotte Nixon and features the trial of Itsy Bitsy, a spider accused of abducting Hey Diddle Diddle Band members Dish and Spoon.
“It’s going really great,” Rausch said of rehearsals. “The kids are having a good time, and it’s going awesome.”
She said “Itsy Bitsy” is actually flexible to allow more characters or fewer, and for scenes to be cut if needed. A play like that is called “vignette style,” Rausch said.
Rehearsals for “Itsy Bitsy” have been running since late January, Rausch said, which was later than she had hoped, because people were sick with COVID-19 during the dates planned for auditions.
“At first, it was just that,” Rausch said of KidStage not having as much rehearsal time as usual due to people being sick, “and then we had our ice storm.”
The KidStage inclement weather policy is to cancel rehearsals on days when school is canceled due to weather-related concerns, she said.
Like many others, Rausch has had some experience dealing with problems causes by the coronavirus.
She and her husband, Billy, moved to Searcy last July from the Maryland-Washington, D.C. area, where she had been a theater and music teacher at Grace Christian School.
“We’re fresh,” Rausch said of how long they have lived in Arkansas, “but it’s not my first time with children’s theater.”
When COVID-19 took center stage in 2020, Rausch said she started teaching virtually.
“We were rehearsing,“ Rausch said of the second week of March 2020, “and this was like the last normal week.”
The play she and her students were working on in the spring of 2020 was canceled, and she never made it back to the classroom with her students.
“Performance is really my whole world,” she said, “and so when it [COVID] hit, for me personally, it was like my whole world stopped.”
Rausch said everyone at Center on the Square, as well as her husband, have been supporting her and helping her since she took the post of executive director.
“I literally couldn’t do it without him,” Rausch said of her husband. “He’s got the truck, he’s got the muscles, and he puts up with me.”
Morton said he thinks Rausch has been doing well in her time directing KidStage.
“She’s an excellent teacher, and she does well with the kids,” Morton said.
“Itsy Bitsy” at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave., will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased on centeronthesquare.org. The show is about an hour long, including a 10-minute intermission.
There are 80 tickets available per show, as the theater has done since reopening post-COVID, and Weichbrodt said the theater is hoping to sell out.
“That’s always the goal,” she said. “There was a point when 'Shrek [Jr.,' the fall 2021 KidStage show] was completely sold out.”
In the case of "Shrek Jr," Wechbrodt said some of the ticket purchasers got sick and were unable to attend the show, but they let the theater know they would not be attending, which allowed the seats to be resold.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., the parent information meeting will be held for the next KidStage show, which is called “The Moonstone.” Auditions for it will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We got the ball rolling,’” Weichbrodt said of restarting KidStage again immediately. “We are moving pretty fast.”
Children in fourth-eighth grades are able to participate in “Itsy Bitsy.” “The Moonstone” will primarily be open to older children, focusing on grades 7-12.
KidStage participants in grades seven and eight are intentionally allowed to be in both shows, should they desire it, Weichbrodt said.
“They’re at an age when they can be a really good role model for the younger ones,” she said, “and they can still learn a lot from the older ones.”
