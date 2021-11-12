For the first time since the early spring of 2020, KidStage will be holding in-person musical performances open to the public this weekend with “Shrek Jr.” at Center on the Square.
Originally, “Shrek Jr.” had been the KidStage musical slated for the summer of 2020, but it was canceled due to the virus. Theater Manager Kayleigh Weichbrodt, who took on the post in September, said the theater was getting near the deadline to use the rights that had been paid for when the show was to run initially.
Center on the Square had bought the rights, paying per intended performance, from Musical Theatre International, she said, and the theater had paid what she thinks was around $3,000, meaning Center on the Square would not want to lose the investment.
“They gave everyone extensions,” Weichbrodt said, “and they were very accommodating.”
She said that while the theater was given extended time to use what had been paid for, time was still marching toward the extended expiration date.
“We still had a time frame to do the show,” she said, “so we decided to do it in the fall so we would still be able to do it.”
Under normal circumstances, KidStage musicals are held during the summer, so children have more time to practice.
“We have great kids,” Weichbrodt said. “Some of them have known about the show since 2020, and have been excited to audition for it [ever since].”
Kimberly Ham, 12, of Searcy said she has been looking forward to “Shrek Jr.” since plans for it were first announced.
“I have been wanting this role,” said Kimberly, who is playing Donkey.
Kimberly has been a KidStage regular attendee for the last five years, and when she heard about “Shrek Jr.” coming to the theater, she immediately set to work learning the role.
“I can do the voice, man!” Kimberly said in her best imitation of Donkey. “I have worked so hard on this voice, and I love doing it.”
She said trying to imitate Donkey voice actor Eddie Murphy was not without its challenges, but she was able to perfect it.
“[It took] about six or seven months to get it as spot on as I could get it,” Kimberly said.
Typically, KidStage children do not have six or seven months to work on a role, or just an aspect of a role like the voice, but since COVID-19 halted the plans on “Shrek Jr.,” Kimberly said she ended up having plenty of time. She also practiced moving the way Donkey does in the “Shrek” animated movies, so she would be completely ready.
“It’s not easy to move like a four-footed animal when you stand on two feet,” she said.
As a person who loves to do KidStage, Kimberly said not having stuff to do at the theater for so long wasn’t easy. After coming back, she said she and everyone else have been “a little rusty.”
“We got to build on our old talents, and make them better,” she said. “So I think it’s been good.”
When things first started back up for KidStage, it seemed like only the children who never miss participating were joining in.
“Since COVID usually we would have just the usuals, Kimberly said. “There are a few kids here who were here a few years ago and were able to come back.”
However, Kimberly said some new faces, she guesses around five to 10, have joined KidStage for “Shrek Jr.”
“It’s good,” she said. “It’s very good.”
Lena Grady, 11, of Searcy has been a new face at KidStage this fall.
“I’ve found that I’ve met a lot of new people,” Lena said. “It’s been fun learning to cooperate this way.”
Lena, who is playing the Ugly Duckling, said a particular challenge has been learning choreography, but she has enjoyed it. When a special choreography teacher came to KidStage, Lena said she was able to suggest some ideas she had.
“This is a very good opportunity for kids to learn about the arts,” Lena said. “Open a new world of possibilities in terms of a career.”
She has had an interest in fashion design for several years, and Lena said learning costume design has been exciting, too.
“I’m kind of wanting to do costume design after this,” she said..
Rehearsals for “Shrek Jr.” have been going since September for two hours two days a week, which is a longer rehearsal period than most KidStage productions have by the calendar, when usually the cast would rehearse longer than two hours per day.
“It’s been a great show, [and] a long rehearsal process,” Weichbrodt said, “and I hope the public will enjoy it as much as we have.”
The number of cast members for “Shrek Jr.” is just under 30, Weichbrodt said, and the children have been required to wear face masks during rehearsals. At the performances, the audience will be required to wear masks, but the cast will not be wearing them.
Weichbrodt said that there have been some issues with COVID-19 during the course of the rehearsals, but things could have been worse.
‘We’ve had kids that have had to be quarantined, and families getting sick,” she said, “but I am pleased with how little sickness we have had.”
Kyleigh Gustke, 11, of Searcy, said she and her family caught the virus in September, and she was forced to go into quarantine during the rehearsal period.
“I was quarantined,” Kyleigh said, “and I rehearsed lines during that.”
Kyleigh is playing the part of the Wicked Witch in “Shrek Jr.”, and wears the costume of a fox or wolf in two songs. This is Kyleigh’s first time participating at Center on the Square.
“I came back, and they [other KidStage participants] said, ‘Hey, we know these songs,’” she said, “and I was like, ‘I don’t know these songs.’”
Although during the rehearsal period Kyleigh did a lot of rehearsing for the play on her own, she said she prefers to rehearse at the theater with other children.
Both Lena and Kyleigh said they will probably remain involved in KidStage after “Shrek Jr.” wraps up.
The last in-person KidStage production open to the public was “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza,” which ran March 12-14, 2020.
In the subsequent 20 months, KidStage held two virtual productions, which the audience watched virtually, and the mainstage play “Sweet and Salty” included several children within the KidStage age range, which is second-twelfth grades. “Sweet and Salty”, which ran June 25 and 26, was held outdoors at three of Searcy’s parks.
Performances of “Shrek Jr.” will be held at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave., at 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All tickets are sold out.
