A Beebe K-9 officer took down a 41-year-old Little Rock man at a Beebe motel last week where a woman was found bound and gagged inside a room that had been under surveillance by deputies, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Seiders provided information to The Daily Citizen on Tuesday concerning the arrest of Donald Dwayne Kirkland on last Wednesday at an unnamed motel. Seiders said deputies became aware that a wanted felon was in the motel at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Kirkland faces a number of probable cause charges. The list includes aggravated robbery, kidnapping, delivery of greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of less than 2 grams of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, terroristic threatening in the first degree/threatens property damage or serious injury, aggravated assault, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency communications in the first degree.
Kirkland also had warrants out for failure to pay fine, parole violation, out-of-town warrant/assist, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons.
Seiders said deputies in unmarked vehicles began surveillance of the room and “during this period of surveillance ... deputies requested the assistance of Beebe police officers, including a K-9, and entry tools from another deputy. The male subject in the room was known to deputies and known to have felony warrants.”
He said it was decided “due to the nature of the warrants ... that once his presence in the room was confirmed then forcible entry would be authorized if necessary to secure his arrest.”
Simultaneously, “the surveilling deputies observed an unknown car enter the parking lot and park in front of the target room. The suspect opened and looked out the door at the waiting car. Moments later, the suspect ran out of the motel toward the car carrying several bags.”
“Deputies and Beebe officers moved in and Beebe K-9 Rudy took the suspect down and held him,” he said. “While taking Mr. Kirkland into custody, the assembled officers heard yelling from the motel room Mr. Kirkland had just vacated. Inside the motel room, deputies found a woman who had been bound and gagged by the suspect but did not require medical treatment. Further investigation led to the discovery of approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine.”
Seiders said the woman, whose hands were tied behind her back, “had bruises and blood on her face.” She reportedly told officers that Kirkland had stolen her cell phone so she couldn’t call for help and filled a tub with hot water and threatened to drown her. He also “beat her with his fists and choked her several times until she passed out,” he said. “... When she woke up from being choked, she could not feel her legs.”
Seiders wrote that her cell phone was found in a backpack that belonged to Kirkland.
Bonds set for Kirkland, who remained in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday, included $400,000 related to most recent probable cause charges.
A Dec. 6 court date has been set. His first appearance was the morning of Oct. 19, when White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate set the bond.
