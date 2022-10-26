A Beebe K-9 officer took down a 41-year-old Little Rock man at a Beebe motel last week where a woman was found bound and gagged inside a room that had been under surveillance by deputies, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Seiders provided information to The Daily Citizen on Tuesday concerning the arrest of Donald Dwayne Kirkland on last Wednesday at an unnamed motel. Seiders said deputies became aware that a wanted felon was in the motel at approximately 12:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.