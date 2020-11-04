Kensett Water and Sewer customers are under a boil order due to a main break and will be notified when the order is lifted, according to Steve Brown , Kensett water superintendent.
Brown said a 6-inch water main ruptured at 413 W. Barnett St. around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. “We had to shut the pressure down to repair it,” he said. The water was back on between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 am.
Brown said he issued the boil water order through the Arkansas Department of Health and he will be taking water samples to Little Rock on Thursday morning to the Department of Health by way of courier.
“The samples have to sit in an incubator for 12 hours Thursday and hopefully we’ll hear something Friday," he said. "I don’t know how their staff is running up there right now.”
Brown said water main breaks happen "from time to time" in Kensett because of "old lines and a shortage of valves to isolate the problem.”
He is asking residents to bear with the water department while its awaits word on the samples. Customers will be informed from the city website when the order will be lifted.
