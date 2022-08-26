Kensett officials didn’t end up asking for a 1-cent sales and use tax proposed in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city will be seeking the tax in the November general election, according to city Director of Operations Angel Wells.
“We proposed it back in 2019 and we had made an ordinance to put it on the ballot but that’s when COVID hit and I got furloughed and I was no longer able to work on the project,” Wells said. “We couldn’t really afford a special election so whenever it came up this time, I was able to get it on the ballot and passed by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The City Council approved putting it on the ballot July 9.”
It will be up to the city’s 781 registered voters to decide Nov. 8 whether the city should have it’s own sales tax.
“I am just trying to make people understand we are functioning with zero local taxes,” Wells said. “We are operating on state turn-back money and grants. I have had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘We don’t need any more taxes,’ but I really care about this town and want to get across to them that it is essential to pass this because we have a trash truck that is on its last leg and road repairs are needed and we don’t have any revenue coming back due to our census being off and turn-back money is dependent on that.”
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Kensett went from a population of 1,648 to 1,400. However, U.S. Census Bureau officials have admitted to miscounting populations in 14 states, including missing 5.04 percent of the population in Arkansas (around 160,000, according to The New York Times), the largest undercount of any state.
“The millage money we get back is based on the census,” Wells said. The sales tax, she said, is the only way the city is going to be able to make it financially. Street repairs and upgrades to the park are necessary as well as improvements for sanitation, Wells said.
She said when she calculated how much revenue the tax would provide for the city in 2019, it was around $25,000 to $35,000. “It potentially could be a little more this year.”
Wells said she grew up in the community, went to church there and wants to see Kensett prosper and growth and stability for the residents in the community. “I’m doing this out of love and care for the citizens,” she said concerning her involvement with the tax request.
