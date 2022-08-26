Kensett officials didn’t end up asking for a 1-cent sales and use tax proposed in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city will be seeking the tax in the November general election, according to city Director of Operations Angel Wells.

“We proposed it back in 2019 and we had made an ordinance to put it on the ballot but that’s when COVID hit and I got furloughed and I was no longer able to work on the project,” Wells said. “We couldn’t really afford a special election so whenever it came up this time, I was able to get it on the ballot and passed by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The City Council approved putting it on the ballot July 9.”

