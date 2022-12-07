Kensett Mayor Allen Edge is ready to focus more on the city as a recent retiree from his day job after winning his reelection bid in Tuesday’s runoff.
Edge won with 99 votes (57.56 percent) over Max McDonald’s 73 votes (42.44 percent).
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 6:48 pm
Kensett Mayor Allen Edge is ready to focus more on the city as a recent retiree from his day job after winning his reelection bid in Tuesday’s runoff.
Edge won with 99 votes (57.56 percent) over Max McDonald’s 73 votes (42.44 percent).
“This will be my third term,” Edge said. “I retired from Ridout Lumber recently after 26 1/2 years. I started out driving a forklift then I became dispatcher and then I became yard foreman. I didn’t get to spend a lot of time here the first two terms because I worked all the time.
“I will try to make things go better and smoother and see where we can save money and make things better for the citizens and the city.”
Edge mentioned focusing on streets, drainage and making sure the potholes are filled and culverts are where they need to be. “I just want to go forward and make everything good, where it looks good and everything runs smooth.”
Kensett City Council meets again Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 202 E. First St.
