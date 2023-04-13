A 49-year-old Kensett man was given a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of terroristic threatening, including for threatening to cut the heads off Kensett police officers while wielding two machetes.

Dennis C. Jackson pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to the class D felony charges March 14 in White County Circuit Court. He had been charged as a habitual offender. He received 396 days of jail credit.

