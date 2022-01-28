A 48-year-old Kensett man accused of threatening to cut the heads off Kensett police officers while wielding two machetes officially has been charged.
Dennis C. Jackson is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday after a warrant was issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on a charge of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. He also was charged as a habitual offender, and remained in custody Friday since his arrest in December.
Jackson retrieved the machetes from his West Searcy Street residence – after Kensett officers went there at his request Dec. 10 – and raised them while saying “he was going to kill us by chopping off our heads,” Officer Jimmy Edge wrote in the affidavit.
Jackson reportedly had called “off-duty officers and 911 several times that night and in recent days stating he was having a mental breakdown and needed help.” Jackson told the officers who arrived at his residence that “there were people in his attic,” which he wanted them to verify, Edge wrote.
No one else was found in the residence, which had “the strong odor of bleach” and “a trail of liquid throughout the house,” Edge wrote, adding that Jackson “appeared to be in a manic state, causing him to be irrational and emotionally unstable.”
Jackson reportedly “began having fits of rage, causing verbal outbursts that escalated into physical self-harm” and “repeatedly punched the walls of his house while screaming at officers.” He retrieved the machetes after telling the officers that he “was not going to the hospital or jail” and insisting that they “use deadly force,” Edge wrote.
Although he “eventually put the machetes back inside the house” and sat down with the officers “on the steps of his porch,” Edge wrote, Jackson suddenly pulled a razor-blade-style knife out of his right front pocket and “began threatening law enforcement again.”
“He indicated he was not leaving without a fight and threw the knife in our direction,” Edge wrote. Then after he reportedly ran back into the house and tried to grab the machetes again, he was handcuffed and arrested following “a brief struggle.”
Jackson also was charged with class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening for an incident last August, for which he also is set to appear Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He was charged last October as a habitual offender for reportedly threatening to harm his neighbors because he blamed “his recent legal troubles on them” and said they were “petitioning for his eviction.”
He reportedly told the neighboring family that “he was going to burn their house down and set vehicles on fire.” He also reportedly told them “they should be killed and he would dispose of their bodies.”
“The victims are fearful of Jackson and believe he is capable of following through with the threats,” Detective Mary Rudesill wrote in the affidavit.
A 42-year-old Searcy man also has been charged with class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, along with third-degree battery, a class A misdemeanor. Joshua W. Robinson also is being charged as a habitual offender, according to the warrant issued for his arrest. He is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
The alleged victim reportedly said she was in a vehicle with Robinson when “he struck her in the head and face several times” last Nov. 3. She reportedly said she attempted to break a window to escape and believed that she had a broken finger along with “possibly other injuries.”
According to the affidavit, she said Robinson also grabbed her throat, causing her to be unable to breathe, and told her, “I am going to [expletive] kill you!”
