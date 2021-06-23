A 44-year-old Kensett man accused of attacking two women at a church baby shower officially has been charged with terroristic threatening.
A warrant was issued earlier this month for Lindell Bailey Jr. at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the first-degree, class D felony charge. He also was charged as a habitual offender. Bailey was not in custody in the White County jail Wednesday, but is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on July 6.
According to the two alleged victims, Bailey grabbed one of them at the baby shower at a church building on East Searcy Street on March 2 “and started making thrusting motions against her body. When she pushed him away, a physical altercation took place.” While Bailey refused to let go of the first alleged victim, the second one tried to interfere, but he grabbed her wrist and wouldn’t let go of it, either, Kensett Detective Mary Rudesill wrote in the affidavit.
Others present reportedly screamed at Bailey to let them go, but then he turned toward them and charged. “They ushered the children inside, and Bailey left the area,” Rudesill wrote.
However, he returned after a few minutes and “started pushing people and thrusting his body against anyone he could get close to, including children,” Rudesill wrote. “He blew cigarette smoke in their faces and verbally repeated the same words over and over again as he ran through the parking lot of the church.”
After being advised that the police had been called, he reportedly told the first alleged victim to “’watch her back’ and implied that he would return to cause her bodily harm.’
Rudesill wrote that the alleged victims had “minor cuts, scrapes and bruises on their wrists and arms.”
In 2019, Bailey pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a corrections law enforcement officer and was given five years of probation.
In that case, he reportedly had “threatened to kill everyone” at a residence on SW 1st Street on Sept. 23, 2018, “was showing signs of intoxication” and said “he had been using meth before he chased his neighbors.” It had been reported to the police that he had assaulted a man and woman with a knife.
After being arrested and placed in a police unit, he became upset and told Kensett Police Officer JR Tackett “he was going to slice my throat and that Tupac was going to help him do it,” Tackett wrote in the affidavit. Bailey then damaged the inside of the vehicle and spit on the officer while being taken to jail. At the White County Detention Center, he threatened Tackett again and exposed himself to a female jailer.
In a separate terroristic threatening case, a warrant was issued earlier this month for Taylor James Ballard, 26, of Bald Knob. Ballard also was charged with misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order.
According to the affidavit written by Bald Knob Police Officer Jared Tackett, Ballard is accused of threatening May 2 to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and to kill her and take a child. When officers called a phone number the alleged victim said had been used to contact her and make threats, the individual who answered said that Ballard had used his phone.
Ballard also has been charged with class B felony residential burglary, class A misdemeanor theft of property and class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief.
The alleged victim reportedly said that on Dec. 26, 2020, “an unknown white male was seen leaving her property on foot after stealing several items in her home, and she provided deputies with a description.”
Ballard was found walking near the address on Big Four Road in Judsonia, according to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office. Ballard reportedly said that he and the alleged victim “were in a relationship, but denied having any of her property in his possession” before later stating that he had borrowed a drill.
Multiple items were found inside a backpack he was carrying, Biviano wrote, including women’s jewelry, clothes and the drill. The alleged victim identified the property, valued at $225, as hers and what had been stolen, although “Ballard denied any involvement in the theft.” At the residence, there reportedly was evidence of “forced entry into the home through a set of rear doors.”
No court appearances had been set for Ballard as of Wednesday and he was not in custody in White County.
