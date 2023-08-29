A Kensett 32-year-old has been charged with sexual crimes involving a child under 10.

A warrant was issued last week for Christopher Gage Carter at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, class D felony sexually grooming a child and class D felony sexual indecency with a child. Carter was being held Tuesday in the White County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment.

