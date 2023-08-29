A Kensett 32-year-old has been charged with sexual crimes involving a child under 10.
A warrant was issued last week for Christopher Gage Carter at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, class D felony sexually grooming a child and class D felony sexual indecency with a child. Carter was being held Tuesday in the White County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court next Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Blake Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office, sexual assault of a juvenile by Carter was reported to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline on July 3.
The juvenile reportedly said in a forensic interview that Caret placed her hand on his sexual organ “several times,” then put his hand inside her pants and touched her private area “as she objected.” Before that incident occurred, he reportedly had taken pictures of his private area and shown them to her on his phone “intentionally.”
Carter was interviewed at the sheriff’s office July 24, according to Ellis, and admitted to what the sexual contact, which he said happened while he was “sitting on the couch with the juvenile.” He also reportedly admitted “that he had left his phone out with a picture” of his private area “and she saw it.”
