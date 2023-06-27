A Kensett 30-year-old is facing charges that include rape and kidnapping for reportedly sexually assaulting a teenager at gunpoint.
A warrant was issued for Yoni Juarez-Borgua at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y charges along with class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on July 11 for plea and arraignment, but he was not in custody Monday.
The alleged sexual assault was reported May 8 at a residence on North Street in Kensett. Juarez-Borgua reportedly was attempting to leave the residence in a truck when officers arrived.
According to the affidavit written by Kensett Police Department Detective Mary Rudesill, the alleged teenaged victim, who had fled the residence wearing only a T-shirt, identified Juarez-Borgua, her mother’s boyfriend, as the attacker, saying “she awoke to Jaurez-Borgua, with gun in hand, standing next to her bed.”
He reportedly punched her “several times” in the head and neck, and “grabbed her by her hair and drug her out of bed.” She then reportedly “was beaten, threatened and sexually assaulted at gunpoint” while on the floor.
The alleged victim reportedly said that she attempted to fight back, but Juarez-Borgua “pointed the gun at her, chambered a round and said, ‘I’m going to shoot you.’” After allegedly picking her up by her throat and throwing her onto the bed, he sexually assaulted her while “she cried and asked him to let her leave.”
She reportedly got away when her mother arrived home and “Juarez-Borgua had placed the gun on the floor to remove his pants.” A Hi-Point .380 was found at the scene, Rudesill wrote.
A younger female also “came forward to report similar sexual abuse allegations” during the investigation, Rudesill wrote. She reportedly said that Juarez-Borgua was “caught watching her in the bedroom and peeking through the window on multiple occasions. She also reportedly said he “began to kiss her and touched her thigh while they were in the living room” when he had been drinking. She reportedly “reported the incident to family members,” but he told them “that it never happened, and she was hallucinating.”
She reportedly said that a few weeks later, she “woke up to find Juarez-Borgua standing over her.” He allegedly “grabbed her and began kissing her on her legs” and touching her under her clothing.
When Juarez-Borgua was interviewed at the White County Detention Center on May 9, he reportedly admitted entering the bedroom of the first alleged victim “while she slept,” having a firearm with him, “punching the victim in the head with a closed fist” and “dragging her off the bed by her hair.” He also reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting her.
Rudesill wrote that he was asked “if he knew what he had done was wrong” and he “shook his head and said, ‘Rape.’ ... After the interview, he asked if he could contact the victim and offer her money to drop the charges.”
He reportedly denied the other alleged victim’s allegations, while both alleged victims have said “that Juarez-Borgua has offered them cash in the past to keep them from reporting the abuse.”
A warrant also was issued for Richard Allen Ross, 64, of Searcy on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Ross, who was no longer in custody, has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.
Ross reportedly got into a physical altercation with two alleged victims April 12 after he “had become angry at their dog for making a mess with some food.”
“One victim stated that he offered to pack their belongings to leave, when Mr. Ross entered his bedroom, obtained a firearm, charged it, then pointed it at the other victim, who is eight months’ pregnant,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cpl. Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit.
When the first victim grabbed Ross’s arm, they reportedly started to fight. Ross allegedly “struck him to the face and stomach, causing him to have a broken tooth and busted lip.” Ross also reportedly attempted to hit the second alleged victim when she “attempted to intervene.” She had “red lines on her arms, Goss wrote.
A .40-caliber pistol “loaded with six rounds” was found in Ross’s room, and “seized at that time and later placed in evidence,” Goss wrote. Ross was then arrested “without further incident.”
A warrant also was issued for Katlyn Breanne Garrett, 22, of Beebe on a charge of class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. She also is set to appear in court July 11 and was no longer in custody.
Garrett reportedly struck a 2-year old in the face with her hand, causing the child’s lip to bleed. The incident occurred April 27 at a residence on Lemon Street, and was reported by Garrett’s mother. Another witness reportedly verified the battery.
“Officers observed a minor laceration to the child’s lower lip,” Beebe Police Department Capt. Steven Hall wrote in the affidavit. “No other injuries were reported.”
Jason David Prather, 28, of Romance also officially has been charged with class D felony domestic battery in the third degree (a subsequent offense). Prather, who also was no longer in custody, has a pretrial hearing set for Aug. 2.
Prather reportedly choked and struck the alleged victim at a residence on Sagebrush Lane on Jan. 22. She had a “split or cut lip” and “bruising with redness to left shoulder that extended downward to the chest area,” Goss wrote in the affidavit.
The alleged pregnant victim reportedly said “she was afraid” of Prather and they “had been involved in a domestic incident in the past.”
A witness reportedly confirmed the assault by Prather, who had been arrested in September 2021 “for domestic battery on this same victim,” Goss wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.