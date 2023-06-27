Richard Allen Ross

Ross

A Kensett 30-year-old is facing charges that include rape and kidnapping for reportedly sexually assaulting a teenager at gunpoint.

A warrant was issued for Yoni Juarez-Borgua at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y charges along with class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on July 11 for plea and arraignment, but he was not in custody Monday.

