A 26-year-old Kensett man, whose crimes include pulling out a rifle-style paintball gun and threatening to kill a White County resident last September, has been sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.
Harley James Davidson pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court on May 10 in a negotiated deal to the class D felony terroristic threatening charge, for which he was given six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, along with five other charges in two other cases (class B felony residential burglary, class D felony theft by receiving, class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony theft of property, class A misdemeanor criminal trespass on land outside city limits). His sentences run concurrently, and he was given two days of jail credit.
In the Sept. 6 case, Davidson reportedly came to a residence on Blair Street, near Searcy, with four other individuals, according to the affidavit written by Detective Derek S. Warren from the White County Sheriff’s Office, pulled the paintball gun (which was thought to be a rifle) out of the vehicle, pointed it at the resident and said he would kill him. According to the resident, the vehicle then fled toward Searcy.
Deputy Bradley Tucker reportedly was patrolling in the area and saw the vehicle drive by on Lion’s Way Road. After making contact with Davidson and confirming that it was the right vehicle, Tucker found the rifle-style paintball gun, a .22-caliber revolver and several items of drug paraphernalia and illegal drug substances in the vehicle
On Sept. 15, a woman who was in the vehicle said Davidson did not exit the vehicle but did hold the paintball gun while yelling at the resident. The woman allegedly said Davidson carries the paintball gun everywhere.
On Sept. 16, a search of Davidson’s phone showed several messages between him and that woman referenced the purchase of pills for the resident who said the gun was pointed at him. Davidson was allegedly bringing the pills to the man under an assumed name. He allegedly admitted that he kept the paintball gun because it looked like a real weapon and because “it was cool.”
The two early cases were from July 2020, a year after Davidson had pleaded guilty in White County to felony theft-related charges and was sentenced to two years in Arkansas Community Correction. That sentence was July 3, 2019.
On July 2, 2020, White County deputies responded to the 300 block of Salem Church Road near Judsonia in response to three people reportedly criminally trespassing on the property, according to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis.
A Bass Tracker boat valued at $7,000 was found in the area where the owner of the property had observed two males and a female flee the scene in a pickup. The owner reportedly informed deputies that he had heard gunfire coming from the property before he arrived.
After the boat was checked out, information came back that the boat had been stolen earlier that day and the theft had not been noticed by the owner yet. The owner of the boat provided video surveillance from the boat theft that took place in the early morning hours of July 2 in the 1100 block of Arkansas Highway 367.
“The suspect vehicle and and a female suspect were clearly visible in the surveillance video,” Ellis wrote in the affidavit. The female suspect could allegedly be seen on the video removing one of the cameras and damaging a second one. The vehicle was identified as a truck recently driven by Davidson.
On Aug. 11, the female suspect allegedly admitted to her involvement in the theft of the boat and the theft and destruction of the surveillance camera. She reportedly said she rode to the location of the theft with Davidson to commit the theft. They also picked up another individual and drove to a field, where the two men were firing a rifle on the property when they were confronted by the landowner and fled the scene.
The third case involving Davidson .also on July 2, was residential burglary call in the 2400 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia. The alleged victim said that while he was from his residence between 11 a.m. and noon, an AR-15 rifle was stolen from a back bedroom. It appeared that the suspect or suspects entered through the front window of the home and left through the front exterior door..
A former roommate of the victim said that several individuals had visited the home days earlier without his knowledge and “likely knew about the rifle.”
On Aug. 11, the female suspect in the boat theft allegedly said that she was with Davidson in his vehicle when he drove them to the alleged victim’s property. She also said she witnessed Davidson enter the home through an unlocked window and exit with the AR-15. He later sold the firearm.
On Aug. 28, Davidson was stopped by deputies on an unrelated traffic violation and reportedly said he would attempt to recover the stolen rifle for the victim.
