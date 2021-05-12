Gun-related charges continue to pile up this year against a Kensett 18-year-old, with a warrant being issued last week for reportedly threatening to shoot three individuals in Searcy, including a 1-year-old.
Michael Hunter Branch is facing class D felony aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, also a class D felony, in the case. The latest warrant was issued May 5 at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was booked May 1 into the White County Detention Center, where he was still being held Wednesday on $50,000 and $300,000 bonds.
In March, a warrant was issued for Branch on charges of class Y felony aggravated robbery with accomplice, class D felony theft of property – firearm valued at less than $2,500 with accomplice, class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice and class A misdemeanor in the third degree with accomplice for a mugging at the Sonic Drive-In on Race Avenue in February.
He also is facing charges of class D felony breaking and entering and class D felony theft of property – firearm for a separate incident that occurred a few days earlier.
In the latest incident, which occurred March 16, it was reported to Searcy police that Branch approached a resident at an apartment on East Moore Avenue with “several other black males ... wanting to fight.” The alleged victim reportedly said he ran inside the apartment when Branch “pulled out a black ‘Taurus’-like gun.”
A witness reportedly confirmed the threat and said that the black male, who he did not know, also had told the alleged victim that “he would shoot his child in the face.” The suspects “fled out of the courtyard” after the police were called, Searcy Police Department Detective Laurel Sexton wrote in the affidavit.
The witness “immediately” identified Branch as the one with the gun when presented with a photo lineup of six individuals “of similar age and appearance,” Sexton wrote.
On May 3, a second witness/alleged victim gave a statement to Sexton about the incident, reportedly saying that when “she walked outside the apartment to go to work,” Branch reportedly was holding a gun and walked “toward the apartment yelling he was going to shoot her and the apartment up.” The alleged victim was five months’ pregnant when the threat occurred, Sexton wrote, and also reportedly said Branch had threatened to shoot her 1-year-old daughter as well.
In the Feb. 1 aggravated robbery at Sonic, Branch and two other black men reportedly “parked in front of” the alleged victim’s vehicle, “blocking him in.”
The alleged victim recognized the driver as Branch and believed him to be armed because the others with him “had guns and told him, ‘Don’t move,’” Sexton wrote. The three men then reportedly struck the alleged victim “with closed fists” and one of them got into his vehicle and took a 12-gauge shotgun he reportedly had bought for $350 from a friend he had met with at the restaurant.
The alleged victim’s injuries, “a bruised and swollen area around his right eye,” were photographed, Sexton wrote.
Surveillance footage from the restaurant reportedly corroborated the alleged victim’s statement.
The other incident occurred Jan. 28 at Waffle House on Race Avenue after 11 a.m. Branch is accused of breaking into an unlocked vehicle and stealing a loaded .38-caliber pistol. It also was corroborated by surveillance footage, Sexton wrote.
Branch is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on June 1 at 9 a.m. in White County Circuit Court in all three cases.
