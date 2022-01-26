A Kansas 35-year-old who fractured a White County deputy’s hand last February has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Tyson Elvin Cundiff of Olathe, Kan., pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal earlier this month in White County Circuit Court to class D felony battery in the second degree, class D felony theft by receiving, class A misdemeanor interference with a law enforcement officer and class A misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations. He received six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the battery charge and six for the theft charge. He also received a year each in the county jail for the misdemeanors, with all of his sentences running concurrently. He had 313 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Booth, Deputy Joshua Moudy was dispatched around 5 p.m. Feb. 26 to Rogers Road in the Beebe area “in reference to a suspicious person that exited his vehicle, dropped a bag and began walking down the roadway.”
When Moudy arrived, he reportedly found a man “lying in the roadway” who started “punching himself in the face “ as the deputy approached. The man, later identified as Cundiff, reportedly would not identify himself or answer any questions, and he began resisting arrest when Moudy attempted to place him in his patrol vehicle, “using his feet to strike Deputy Moudy and the door of the vehicle,” Booth wrote.
Booth also wrote that Cundiff told the deputy “in an aggressive manner, ‘Give me your firearm. I’m a bad [expletive].’” He then reportedly “kicked out” again while being held by Moudy, causing “a bone fracture” in Moudy’s left hand.
The vehicle involved was reported stolen from the University of Kansas, and the black bag that was dropped “contained prescription medication and mail” belonging to Cundiff, Booth wrote.
Also earlier this month, Clayton Ollen Piety, 36, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal to class C felony theft of property and class D felony breaking or entering and was sentenced to five years in prison.
According to the affidavit written by Capt. Steven Hall of the Beebe Police Department, Piety broke into four storage units at A&E Mini Storage in July 2020, stealing at least $20,364 in property.
Security footage showed a vehicle entering the property that was identified as belonging to Piety. It also showed a pass code being used and a passenger in the vehicle with Piety using a key to enter a storage unit.
The passenger was found and interviewed by Beebe police, reportedly stating that he and Piety “had been working on a car and needed some tools,” so they drove to the storage unit to retrieve the passenger’s tools. However, Piety reportedly told him that “he had leased a storage unit at the facility as well,” so while the passenger was getting his tools, Piety “went and got some items out of his unit.”
He was asked if he had heard a “pounding noise,” which was Piety breaking the handles off the doors to two units. (Piety also was seen afterward “carrying a large bolt cutter,” which he used to break into another unit). The passenger reportedly said he heard “some noise,” but he thought Piety “was pounding on something in the storage unit.” After he retrieved his tools, he helped Piety put two large boxes in the vehicle.
A six-year prison sentence was given to Manuel Conell Johnson, 39, of Sherwood in a negotiated deal where he pleaded guilty to class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons. He had 234 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Trooper Andrew Lay, Johnson was pulled over by Cpl. Tony Bowman last February near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 67 for driving 97 mph in a 70-mph zone. He then reportedly arrested Johnson for driving while intoxicated “and other traffic infractions.”
While inventorying Johnson’s vehicle, a black handgun was found in a black bag “that was sitting in the front passenger seat area.” Although he initially left the handgun in the vehicle, which was towed, Bowman found while processing Johnson’s paperwork that he had “multiple prior felony convictions.” The handgun was then retrieved.
Also, Joshua Douglas Baker, 35, of Bismarck was sentenced to four years in prison, with 255 days served, after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony domestic battery in the third degree.
He reportedly attempted to choke a woman in October 2020 at the M Star Motel on Race Avenue in Searcy.
Detective Mary Broadway of the Searcy Police Department wrote that “screaming and yelling” could be heard from Room 103 as Officer John Aska approached. When he got inside the room, Aska reportedly saw a woman lying on the floor with “a large red mark on the right side” of her neck. She reportedly told Aska that Baker had grabbed her by the neck and tried to choke her.
Baker’s criminal history showed two previous convictions for third-degree domestic battery within the last 10 years.
