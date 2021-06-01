A 34-year-old Kansas man accused of breaking a White County deputy’s hand by resisting arrest officially is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued late last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Tyson Elvin Cundiff of Olathe, Kan., for class D felony battery in the second degree, class D felony theft by receiving, class A misdemeanor interfering with a law enforcement officer and class A misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations. He also was charged as a habitual offender.
Cundiff, who remained in custody Monday afternoon, was set to appear in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Booth, Deputy Joshua Moudy was dispatched around 5 p.m. Feb. 26 to Rogers Road in the Beebe area “in reference to a suspicious person that exited his vehicle, dropped a bag and began walking down the roadway.”
When Moudy arrived, he reportedly found a man “lying in the roadway” who started “punching himself in the face “ as the deputy approached. The man, later identified as Cundiff, reportedly would not identify himself or answer any questions, and he began resisting arrest when Moudy attempted to place him in his patrol vehicle, “using his feet to strike Deputy Moudy and the door of the vehicle,” Booth wrote.
Booth also wrote that Cundiff told the deputy “in an aggressive manner, ‘Give me your firearm. I’m a bad [expletive].’” He then reportedly “kicked out” again while being held by Moudy, causing “a bone fracture” in Moudy’s left hand.
The vehicle involved was reported stolen from the University of Kansas, and the black bag that was dropped “contained prescription medication and mail” belonging to Cundiff, Booth wrote.
Also set to begin facing a battery charge today in White County Circuit Court was Jason Clinton Doughty, 37, of Searcy. He was not in the White County jail Monday.
His charge, according to the warrant issued May 20, is class D felony domestic battery in the third degree.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Heather Meadows with the sheriff’s office, Doughty is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face last Aug. 22 during an altercation in which he “had been drinking whiskey all day and had accused her of having an affair.”
The alleged victim was documented as having “a swollen area on her forehead from the impacts as well as a black eye.”
A witness reportedly intervened after hearing the argument but keeping his distance “until the conflict became physical.”
Afterward, Doughty reportedly left when he learned that “law enforcement was en route.” However, he was found nearby and arrested, Meadows wrote.
His criminal history showed that he had been convicted of third-degree domestic battering in August 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.