A juvenile suspected of being involved in a double homicide in Texas was arrested in White County on Monday and was set to be extradited to Amarillo on Wednesday morning, according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.

Miller said the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Amarillo Police Department that the juvenile who was residing in the home was missing and so was the father’s vehicle, and information had led the Amarillo police to believe he might be in the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.