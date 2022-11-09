A juvenile suspected of being involved in a double homicide in Texas was arrested in White County on Monday and was set to be extradited to Amarillo on Wednesday morning, according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.
Miller said the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Amarillo Police Department that the juvenile who was residing in the home was missing and so was the father’s vehicle, and information had led the Amarillo police to believe he might be in the county.
“Apparently, the juvenile used to live in this area,” Miller said. “We started looking in the area he used to live – and I know there was some information that got put out that he was at White County Central School or thought he might be. We never had any information that he was there.
“None the less, we got to looking for him and the father’s phone was pinging on a rural road north of Judsonia. And we did make contact with him and took him in custody.”
Miller said the juvenile was being held in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center in Pine Bluff until a hearing he had Tuesday in front of White County Circuit Judge Craig Hannah, where a waiver of extradition was signed. Miller said Amarillo Police Department detectives were at the White County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning to take him back to Texas.
Ashley Hicks, who works in the Crime Prevention Unit, at the Amarillo Police Department, provided information from Cpl. Jeb Hilton of the Public Information Office on the double homicide. A news release states that the suspect in custody is a male juvenile family member of one of the deceased. No other information will be released on the suspect, according to the release, and the incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.
The two victims were found to have gunshot wounds, and have been identified as Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29. On Monday at 12:18 p.m., officers were called to a residence at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park concerning a death. Officers with the department’s Homicide Unit were called to investigate. Less than two hours later, the juvenile was arrested, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
“When taken into custody, the subject was in possession of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims,” said Lt. Scott Seiders, public information for the sheriff’s office. “Deputies believed the subject would be armed. When they contacted the subject, they observed the shape of a pistol in the subject’s front pocket. A struggled ensued as the subject refused to submit to arrest and made attempts to bring his hands to his pocket. A Taser was deployed and after the subject was handcuffed, a loaded .45 pistol was removed from his pocket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.