The affidavit from an alleged Searcy abduction in January showed that a juvenile made the 911 call after his mother was reportedly forced into a vehicle by a Searcy 37-year-old.
A warrant was issued recently for Michael Anthony Pruitt at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree, class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger and class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. The warrant also included enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child, and Pruitt was charged as a habitual offender.
After the juvenile called in his mother’s abduction on the afternoon of Jan. 8 from a residence on Cattail Road, the responding officer saw the vehicle he had described traveling south on Arkansas Highway 267 South and running a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 267 and Booth Road, according to the affidavit written by Detective Tanya Ward of the Searcy Police Department.
The officer attempted to stop Pruitt “by using her emergency equipment,” but he continued to flee until stopping after “a brief pursuit” at Tony’s Auto and Trailer Sales in the Morning Sun community. Pruitt was then arrested “without incident,” Lt. Todd Wells told The Daily Citizen in January.
The alleged victim reportedly told police that she was “forced into the vehicle” and injured when Pruitt put her in a headlock and punched her in the face. It was observed that her “nose was red, swollen and had been bleeding at the time officers got out with her,” Ward wrote. Wells said her injuries were consistent with battery.
Pruitt “denied the allegations” when interviewed by Ward, saying the alleged victim had “jumped in” the vehicle “and hit her nose on the gear shift.”
“When asked why he fled, he said that he was looking for a safe place to pull over,” Ward wrote, adding that she reviewed the car camera footage and “could clearly see Pruitt failing to stop for Officer Megan Frost when she initiated a traffic stop.”
Pruitt remained in the White County jail Friday and is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
A 21-year-old Beebe woman who allegedly punched her husband after he wouldn’t give her her child and put him in a chokehold that caused him to black out officially has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree.
Cheyenne Dezeray Newcomb also is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Tuesday but was not in custody in White County on Friday.
The incident reportedly occurred Jan. 9 at a residence on South Main Street in Beebe. Beebe Police Department Detective Sheldon Bull wrote in the affidavit that Newcomb told an officer that she had gotten into an argument with her husband while getting ready for work. When she tried to get her child from him, he reportedly “kicked her away and knocked her to the ground.” She reportedly said he also “pinned her to the ground.”
After he reportedly retreated to another room and “secured” the door, she reportedly climbed into the room through a window, pushed her way into another room after he went in there and placed him in a headlock “until he began to ‘tap out.’” She was then able to get her child from him.
The alleged victim reportedly said that he was holding the child “when Newcomb began yelling at him” and wouldn’t give the child to her “due to her ‘state of mind.’” He reportedly said Newcomb punched him once while he was holding the child and tried to punch him again before he retreated into another room with the child.
He reportedly also said he may have scratched her while attempting to get out of the chokehold that caused him to black out “for a brief period.” Newcomb had “scratch marks on her neck and blood on her right hand,” which she said she injured while forcing the door open, Bull wrote.
Newcomb reportedly admitted that she had tried to “strike” her husband but said he did not have the child “in his arms at that time.”
A warrant also was issued for Phillip Gregory Parlin, 21, of Hot Springs on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member for a Jan. 29 incident at the Budget Inn in Beebe.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Officer Rob Ruble, Parlin is accused of assaulting his mother, who was standing at the door of a room “with blood on his face” when officers arrived. When Parlin was asked why her face was bloody, he reportedly said, “Because I put my hand over her mouth and held her down.”
The alleged victim reportedly said that she was attacked by Parlin after she “contacted her boyfriend because Parlin was scaring her and she feared that he would assault her again.” While she was attempting to get to the door, Parlin reportedly “jumped on the bed, grabbed her by the face and threw her down.” He also covered her mouth with his hand and “she could not breath,” she reportedly said.
Parlin reportedly let her go after telling her to remove her shoes, which she did, after he pulled her to a chair and then to the floor. A records check showed that the alleged victim had a no-contact order out of Lonoke County against Parlin, and there was also an active warrant for his arrest for “violation of this order of protection.”
Parlin was in custody in White County on Friday and also is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
A warrant also was issued for a Beebe incident involving an adult allegedly attacking her 10-year-old sister last Oct. 21. Leola Lauren Nicole Urassa, 24, of Beebe has been charged with class D felony domestic battery in the second degree, class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
The younger sister reportedly went to her next door neighbor’s home on Mahoney Drive to report the assault. She reportedly told her neighbor that Urassa, her legal guardian, had “choked her, thrown a book that hit her in the right eye, chased her with a butcher knife and threw it at her and threw a pan of boiling water at her.” Capt. Steven Hall wrote in the affidavit that the reported reason for the attack was “the juvenile could not locate her cell phone.”
“Officers observed bruising around the juvenile’s right eye, and marks on the right side of the child’s neck consistent with fingers,” Hall wrote. “The child stated her sister was leaving for the weekend and leaving her at the residence alone due to a job that was not in the area.”
At the residence, which Urassa had left, officers reportedly saw a butcher’s knife laying on the floor in the hallway, a “large” Bible on the living room floor and water “spilled all over” the floor in the kitchen.
When interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on Oct. 24, the juvenile reportedly added that “her sister has slapped her on her cheek, too many times to count, and more than once she has left her home alone for 3-4 days in a row.”
Urassa reportedly “did not cooperate in the investigation” despite several attempts to interview her. She was no longer in the White County jail Friday, and no court date had been set.
Danny Joe Wilhite, 51, of Beebe also officially has been charged with two counts class D felony aggravated assault and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000. No court date has been scheduled in his case, either, as of Friday, and he was not in custody in White County.
Wilhite reportedly shot the vehicle of his stepfather’s son last Sept. 5 and reportedly tried to strike both the alleged victim and his stepfather with his vehicle at a residence on Russell Lane.
The alleged victim reportedly said he had gone to the residence to visit his father and Wilhite, who also lives there, “came to the door with an ax handle and told [the alleged victim] he did not want him there.” They argued and Wilhite reportedly said he was going to leave, then he “began retrieving his belongings,” which included a shotgun.
With the three of them outside, Wilhite reportedly began shooting the alleged victim’s vehicle, “which was feet away” from where they were standing. Wilhite then reportedly got into a truck and “accelerated toward” where they were standing “with the intention of striking them with the vehicle.” The alleged victim said “he had to jump out of the way to keep from getting run over by Wilhite’s vehicle.”
The alleged victim’s father agreed with his statement but told White County deputies that he was not interested in pursuing charges.
