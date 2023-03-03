The affidavit from an alleged Searcy abduction in January showed that a juvenile made the 911 call after his mother was reportedly forced into a vehicle by a Searcy 37-year-old.

A warrant was issued recently for Michael Anthony Pruitt at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class C felony false imprisonment in the first degree, class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger and class C felony domestic battery in the second degree. The warrant also included enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child, and Pruitt was charged as a habitual offender.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.