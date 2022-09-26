The 28th anniversary of the last day that Searcy graduate Jarrod Green’s family saw him will be marked with a vigil Friday at the White County Courthouse.

Family friend Lisa Ponson said White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s office has granted permission for the vigil to take place outside the courthouse at 7:30 p.m.. “We will be meeting and taking a moment to pray and just pray over everything that we are doing and that things will be resolved and we will find Jarrod,” Ponson said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.