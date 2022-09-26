The 28th anniversary of the last day that Searcy graduate Jarrod Green’s family saw him will be marked with a vigil Friday at the White County Courthouse.
Family friend Lisa Ponson said White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s office has granted permission for the vigil to take place outside the courthouse at 7:30 p.m.. “We will be meeting and taking a moment to pray and just pray over everything that we are doing and that things will be resolved and we will find Jarrod,” Ponson said.
She said the “ultimate goal” for Green’s sister, Shannon, his mother, Sharon, and brother, Kendall, is to “get justice for Jarrod. We know that there are people in the county/state that know things. We just want them to come forward.” She said Monday that Searcy Police Department Cpl. Adam Sexton “has been working on several leads.”
“Our group membership on Facebook, Justice for Jarrod, has come up to 1,300, so we’re excited about all of the members and the Justice for Jarrod Facebook page,” Ponson said. “Shannon did this interview for Verbose podcast and there have been several other podcasts and Facebook groups that have tried to share the word [about finding Green].”
“It looks like the Verbose podcast will be available in November,” she said. In addition to newspaper articles on Green’s case, the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce has been sharing information about the Friday night vigil and some weeks ago, a Little Rock TV station did a story on Justice for Jarrod.
Ponson said there also has been a lot of outreach with members of the community wanting to put out signs “and just everything. It has just been awesome,” she said.
She said the sign effort has been a little frustrating since there has been mowing going on, construction and now all the political signs going up, so some of the signs have been taken down and not put back up.
“We’re just very prayerful,” Ponson said. “Things are definitely shaping up and we’re super encouraged.”
Ponson said she connected with Green’s family earlier this year because they are not in Searcy and she “just felt led to help them get it brought to people’s attention.”
Green, a 1994 Searcy graduate, was 20 when he went missing. “He just kind of told some people he was scared,” Ponson said. “He was going to meet someone about some money he owed them.”
In 2017, the Searcy Police Department arrested Brandon Wheeler, but “he was never prosecuted because there has not been any remains ever to be found, so they did a nolle prosequi,” she said. “Then he ended up doing a lawsuit against the city and the investigators that was just settled in March.”
A pond that was being drained in 2017 led to charges in the cold case being set aside, with then-White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards signing the order not to prosecute Wheeler, who was 42 at the time and was from Judsonia and had been charged with class Y capital murder and class C felony abuse of a corpse in the disappearance of his former high school friend.
Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, said the state decided to nolle pross, or abandon, the case for the moment because “the evidence that we expected to have by now, we don’t have.”
The pond that was being drained was where the body was believed to be.
“What the nolle pross does is allow us to be able to refile [the murder charge] because the state is not prosecuting now for good reason,” McCoy said. “That way if evidence comes in that we are hoping for, it will go ahead and push the [the case] over getting that burden of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ and then we can refile.”
According to the police department affidavit acquired from the Administrative Office of the Court’s website, detectives received information about the possible location of Green’s body in a rural area of White County and searched the area from Dec. 20, 2016, through Dec. 23. “Certified cadaver dogs were successful in locating the aforementioned evidence,” the affidavit stated.
“The wording [in the affidavit] is confusing, but the evidence it is mentioning is regarding evidence that a body could have been disposed of there,” said Terri Lee, then-public information officer for the Searcy Police Department.
Searcy detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, arrested Wheeler the following July in a trailer park off Two Bridges Road in Jefferson County, Ohio.
Green was reported missing Oct. 5, 1994, by his father, David Green, after not returning home after he left to meet Wheeler “in relation to a drug debt owed to Mr. Wheeler,” the affidavit from the police department stated.
David Green, who has since died, had said that right before filing the report, he found his son’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot with the windows down and the keys in the floorboard.
On July 17, 1995, a witness reportedly told law enforcement that he “was approached by Wheeler and his roommate in 1994, prior to Jarrod Green’s disappearance, and offered $1,000 to get rid of Jarod Green.”
After Green’s disappearance, Wheeler and his roommate reportedly came back to the witness who made the statement previously and said, “Jarrod Green had been done away with.” The witness also stated that he was given details such as Wheeler and his roommate “grabbing Jarrod Green at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot.”
On Nov. 2, 2016, Searcy detectivesSexton, Mark Kidder and Nick Darnell reopened the cold case for further investigation, the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 8, 2016, Sexton, Kidder and Darnell reportedly interviewed a second witness at the Branson (Mo.) Police Department. He said he met with Green at the Searcy Country Club the night he went missing. This witness said that he had possession of Green’s revolver and Green asked to have it back because he had the meeting with Wheeler, stating that he needed it “for protection.”
The witness reportedly gave Green the gun back, told Green to “be careful” and that was the last time he saw Green.
Ten months after Green disappeared, the affidavit stated, Wheeler’s roommate and best friend was reported as a missing person by his mother. An investigator of that disappearance suspected Wheeler.
On Dec. 31, 2000, another close friend and roommate of Wheeler who was also good friends with Green during the time before he went missing, reportedly had committed suicide. “Prior to committing suicide, this subject gave disclosure of two separate murders to his cousin, who was also his pastor,” the affidavit stated.
A third witness, interviewed by detectives Dec. 13, 2016, reportedly said she had been told about a week before Green’s disappearance that “no one was after him anymore” and then he had returned home to Searcy after staying away for some time.
On Dec. 14, 2016, a fourth witness was interviewed by detectives who reportedly said she had seen Green right before he went missing and he had been on his way to see Wheeler. She further stated that she was dating Green when he disappeared and that he “was crying and begging her to come with him” on the night he went missing. She didn’t go with him and since the phone call, never saw or heard from him again.
A fifth witness interviewed Dec. 14, 2016, reportedly said that he was friends with Green during this period and before going missing, Green had approached him at a residence in Jonesboro a few weeks earlier and confided to him that “Brandon Wheeler fronted him a lot of ‘dope’ and that Green didn’t plan to pay for it because he was ‘ripped off.’”
Wheeler was 19 at the time Green vanished. The arrest warrant for Wheeler was signed April 6 by Edwards preceding the July arrest. “Since it’s a homicide case, there is no statute of limitations,” McCoy said.
Wheeler sued the city of Searcy charging that his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested for capital murder and abuse of a corpse. A summary judgment was granted.
On Monday afternoon, Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department said that Green’s case “is still very much an active investigation. We encourage anyone with any information to call us at (501) 268-3531. Even if you think it’s something we already know about or think we need to know, let us know what the information is so we can follow up on it.”
