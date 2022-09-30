A robotics event held last month at Harding Academy is estimated to have brought in “just below $20,000 for the city of Searcy,” according to two members of the school’s Team Breakaway 3937.
Freshman Annalee Brooks and junior Stephen Mitchell stood before the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, which provided $7,389 in funding for the Ozark Mountain Brawl, on Tuesday to give a recap of the Sept. 9-10 event.
Brooks said the event “was a huge success and brought in approximately 500 people from Arkansas, Tennessee and the country of Mexico.” She said those who came to Searcy for the event stayed in several hotels and ate at various restaurants.
“The teams also went to Harbor Freight, Lowe’s, Walmart and other local businesses to buy various parts and any other items that they needed,” she said.
Brooks said a total of 95 rooms were reserved at hotels. “We estimate that amount [of] $11,970 were spent on hotels with an average room rate of $120.”
Mitchell added that “about 313 of our guests ate in Searcy and an estimated total of $6,260 was spent on meals at restaurants (estimates made at $10 a meal for two meals per traveling team member).”
“As to the cost of running the event itself, we spent $6,824 of our budget of $7,383, leaving $564.61 left to spend,” Mitchell said. “We were able to advertise the Searcy A&P tax commission through team emails, title sponsor announcements during the opening and closing ceremonies and a rolling sponsorship slide throughout the event on Friday and Saturday.”
Mitchell thanked the commission for its support.
According to the funding recap form, the event held by Harding Academy in partnership with Creative Group of Arkansas had a projected budget of $8,189 and earned $4,000 in team registrations. The A&P funds were spent on “rental, transportation and parts for the FIRST Robotics 2022 playing field from AndyMark Inc.” and “to purchase materials for team awards, event costs and volunteer food for the 50-plus volunteers that are needed to help make this event possible.”
