Jurors began their deliberations Thursday after the final day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Hunter Dean Bishop, which included inconsistent testimony concerning his alibi on the morning that 23-year-old Maddison Clevenger was killed in Searcy.
No verdict was reached Thursday evening, so deliberations in the week-long trial will continue Friday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the May 2020 case in which Clevenger, a paramedic, was found inside her residence on the bed dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Bishop, 28, also from Searcy, was charged with the murder a few days later. He had been arrested on a firearms charge after the gun used in the murder was found in his vehicle the day of the shooting when he was pulled over by police.
Bishop’s father, Brian Bishop, who is a city of Searcy employee, is his son’s only alibi in the case. He testified to his son’s whereabouts during the May 15 murder, which occurred around 3 a.m.
“He was asleep on the couch,” at the family’s home on Jaybird Lane, Brian said.
Brian testified earlier in the week and previously told police that Bishop came home the night of the 14th, had dinner with the family, slept there, then was awakened by Brian “for work.” Bishop left for work around 5 a.m. May 15, his father had said, also reporting seeing him again at a gas station just shortly after.
He told the court that when Bishop did not come home on the 15th, he was concerned. That’s when Brian communicated with police and they asked him to come in for questioning May 16.
However, when questioned on the stand Thursday by 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky Reed McCoy, Brian's answers differed.
“Can you read this document?” McCoy asked Brian, handing him a copy of his original statement to police, dated May 16.
As Brian reviewed the document, McCoy asked, “Did you see him [Bishop] the morning of the 15th?”
Brian: “No, ma’am.”
McCoy: “On the 14th, you woke Hunter, right?”
Brian: “Yes,”
McCoy then asked Brian if Bishop worked a morning shift.
“I don’t know,” Brian said. “I don’t know his shifts.”
“When was the last time you had dinner with [and saw] Hunter?” McCoy asked.
Brian: “The night before he went to work [and didn’t come home].”
McCoy: “So, on the 13th?”
Brian: “Yes.”
Following Brian’s conflicting statements, defense lawyer Lee D. Short of North Little Rock questioned him.
“Mr. Bishop, I think we got a little confusion about the date,” Short said. “Do you love your son?”
“Yes,” Brian said.
“Would you lie for him?” Short asked.
“No,” Brian said.
“When did you last have dinner with Hunter?“ Short asked.
Brian: “It was the 14th.“
Short asked again, rephrasing the question louder and more clearly, “What day was it?“
Brian: “It was on the 14th.“
Short asked a third time, and Brian responded, “It was on the 15th.”
After the testimony, the courtroom was exceptionally silent. Brian was thanked and dismissed from the stand with no further questioning.
In closing arguments, the prosecution and defense teams addressed the inconsistencies.
Short said Brian was not good with dates, and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Norene Smith said, “He said his meds were kicking in [while on the stand].”
