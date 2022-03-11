A 21-year-old Harding University student died on spring break in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night west of Hartington, Neb.
Elizabeth Soisouvanh was a junior nursing major from Waldron. Soisouvanh “was a member of the Air Force Reserve and had planned to commission as an officer and become an Air Force nurse upon graduation," Harding posted on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time.”
Nursing professor Cheryl Lee, assistant dean of clinical education for the Carr College of Nursing, posted that “Elizabeth was a joy to know. She had a positive attitude and loved serving our country and serving others."
"She would have touched so many lives by her nursing care," Lee said. "She will be greatly missed. I am thankful for the time I had with her this semester. Praying for her family, friends and nursing peers.”
According to reports from Cedar County (Neb.) Sheriff Larry Koranda, authorities were called to the scene at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday at the junction of Nebraska highways 81 and 84.
Soisouvanh was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima westbound on Highway 84 when she reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at its intersection with Highway 81. Her vehicle, the report said, was hit by a 2004 Kenworth W900 semi-truck driven by Loren Beitelspacher, 52, of Aberdeen, S.D., going southbound on Highway 81.
Koranda said Soisouvanh was pronounced dead at the scene and Beitelspacher was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., for the injuries he sustained. Soisouvanh was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, but according to the report, Beitelspacher was not.
There also was another fatality recently involving a White County resident. Tommy Smith, 60, of Bradford was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Fox Meadow Road in the Bradford area.
According to the summary from the Arkansas State Police, Smith was heading south on Fox Meadow Road on Saturday when he lost control of a 2006 Chevy around midnight while taking a curve to the left. His vehicle "started to rotate counterclockwise" before leaving the road to the left side and striking a fence and utility pole. It came to a stop facing northeast.
Trooper Cody L. Brown wrote that the weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.