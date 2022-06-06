COVID-19 statistics

Cases

84,831,929 in United States (532,197,884 worldwide)

Deaths

1,008,712 in United States (6,299,739 worldwide)

Arkansas

846,119 cumulative cases, 11,505 deaths; 22,384 cases in White County, including 130 active, and 297 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.