COVID-19 statistics
Cases
84,831,929 in United States (532,197,884 worldwide)
Deaths
1,008,712 in United States (6,299,739 worldwide)
Arkansas
846,119 cumulative cases, 11,505 deaths; 22,384 cases in White County, including 130 active, and 297 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
