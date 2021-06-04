Cases

33,335,650 in United States (172,315,808 worldwide)

Deaths

596,783 in United States (3,795,200 worldwide)

Arkansas

342,142 cumulative cases, 5,845 deaths; 8,157 cases in White County, including 52 active, and 121 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.