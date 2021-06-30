Cases
33,660,686 in United States (182,099,062 worldwide)
Deaths
604,656 in United States (3,941,475 worldwide)
Arkansas
349,385 cumulative cases, 5,897 deaths; 8,391 cases in White County, including 123 active, and 124 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
