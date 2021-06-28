Cases
33,635,253 in United States (181,279,178 worldwide)
Deaths
604,081 in United States (3,926,212 worldwide)
Arkansas
348,220 cumulative cases, 5,897 deaths; 8,344 cases in White County, including 97 active, and 123 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
