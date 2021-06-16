Cases
33,493,018 in United States (176,780,577 worldwide)
Deaths
600,556 in United States (3,825,269 worldwide)
Arkansas
344,657 cumulative cases, 5,867 deaths; 8,230 cases in White County, including 63 active, and 122 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
