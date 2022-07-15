COVID-19 statistics

Cases

89,373,100 in United States (560,895.279 worldwide)

Deaths

1,023,454 in United States (6,366,753 worldwide)

Arkansas

884,815 cumulative cases, 11,629 deaths; 23,445 cases in White County, including 446 active, and 303 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.