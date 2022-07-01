COVID-19 statistics
Cases
87,733,880 in United States (548,087,041 worldwide)
Deaths
1,017,580 in United States (6,336,964 worldwide)
Arkansas
866,816 cumulative cases, 11,585 deaths; 22,965 cases in White County, including 290 active, and 301 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
