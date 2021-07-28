A 47-year-old Judsonia woman has been arrested and preliminarily charged with capital murder concerning a shooting death Tuesday night, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.
Jennifer O’Neill, who is being held with no bond at the White County Detention Center, has a bond hearing in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. Friday. She reportedly shot Patrick Allen O'Neill, 53, at a residence in the 100 block of West 8th Street in Judsonia.
Detective Lt. Chancey Warden wrote in a news release that the sheriff's office received “a frantic 911 call regarding a gunshot victim” at 11:05 p.m. Warden said the Judsonia Police Department and the sheriff’s office went to the address, where they were met at the front door by Jennifer O’Neill.
“O’Neill directed the Judsonia police officer inside the home, where they found Patrick Allen O’Neill deceased inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” Warden said.
A crime scene was immediately established, Warden said, and the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene. “The case is still under investigation and a criminal case file will be submitted" to the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
White County Chief Deputy Coroner B.J. Rouse said that when he arrived at the residence, he “pronounced a white male dead and at this time, I have ruled the scene to be a homicide.”
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said he was receiving some conflicting reports on whether Jennifer and Patrick O’Neill were still married or divorced or cohabitating.
“Our hearts go out to the family that is affected by this tragedy,” Miller said. “We will work to seek justice for all involved. As this case is still under investigation, if anyone has any additional information, they are encouraged to contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 279-6279.”
Miller said he is not sure if any children lived in the house, but “I know that there are kids that are affected by this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.