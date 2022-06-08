Water service fees dating back to 2015 that were owed by Judsonia Water Department Superintendent Justin Jones have been paid and he has apologized for removing them, according to officials.
The water department confirmed Wednesday that Jones is up to date on his account after a Friday payment of $2,355.11 that stemmed from unpaid service fees from October 2015 through April 2022. Documents provided to The Daily Citizen by department laborer Austin Moody showed that Jones had been removing his fees instead of paying them.
“His account’s clean. He sees the consequences of doing what he’d done,” Judsonia Water Commission President Mitchell Spurlock said concerning Jones. “I had a long talk with him, and now I’ve got to have a long talk with your informer [Moody].
“... I was aware of the current last two or three times he would not pay it, and I made him pay it. I didn’t know that until I made the girls [department employees] go into the records and see because my curiosity got up as to what was going on that they could make me more aware of and give me the bigger picture instead of the small picture of what had been taking place.”
Spurlock said he had been trying to take care of the situation, but had a family matter he had to handle.
“I’m not one to diddle daddle around; I take care of it when the girls give me the information,” he said. “Right’s right and wrong’s wrong, and that was wrong.”
Spurlock said Jones will not collect money for the department or “mess” anymore “with the receivables on taking accounts or anything; the girls strictly do that. All he does is take care of the taps, phone calls, his job. I explained to him his job description does not include that whatsoever. His is the manual end; the ladies is the bookkeeping and the records and all of our accounting and stuff.”
He said no further action is planned for the service fees being deleted.
“The lesson is better learned like it has been served in my opinion of what we have done than what it would be to let ...,” Spurlock said, adding it is hard to “get experienced people and licensed people. It’s virtually impossible in this day and time to get any of the above in several fields and somebody that is familiar with the system.
“He [Jones] came up underneath the manager before him, and the same way with Austin. It’s hard to find somebody that would better serve us than him, knowing what he knows in the five years he’s been working.”
Spurlock said he does not want the city bashed about what has happened like other cities that have had problems with “bunches of dollars, many dollars” being stolen from their water departments.
“I don’t know how they could get by with that because we could catch this with our accounting system and the way we are accounted for through the state,” he said. “I don’t know how anybody could get by with stealing thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars. That’s beyond me.”
He said the department’s records “all dated, timed, place, the whole nine yards, addresses” made it easy to follow up on the deleted fees, and Jones “has apologized and is willing to do anything.”
“He was wanting to know what his circumstance was and ... I explained all his job position and what it consists of and that’s what I expect of him, and that’s not just me, it’s [commissioner] Ricky Holmes.” (He also said that his mother, Mary Spurlock, is no longer on the commission as reported incorrectly in Saturday’s edition.)
An attempt to contact Jones for comment Wednesday was unsuccessful.
Moody explained the $60 reconnect/service fees that he said were “manually removed” by Jones, saying if a water customer does not pay his or her bill by the 20th of the month, he will put a notice on the meter box or door of their house. ”We have a lot of people pay on the shutoff day on the 21st. It takes me about two hours that morning to get my disconnect list on that shutoff day. People that come in on that shutoff day ... even though I haven’t been out to shut them off, they still have to pay that $60 charge [for paying late] whether I lock their meter or not. That’s any water department.”
Moody said the fee in Judsonia was increased from $30 within the last year as the result of a rate study that also led to a rate increase. That came after the department’s engineer told the department that it had to cut its contract labor down or it was going to be in the hole financially, Moody said, adding that Spurlock does all of the contract labor for the department.
A Judsonia System Audit Summary provided to The Daily Citizen showed a projected 2021 negative cash flow amount of $212,426, with $150,000 in contract labor. The department also had negative cash flows in 2019 ($98,553), 2017 ($120,532) and 2016 ($17,886). Its contract labor cost for those years was $177,645 in 2019, $233,833 in 2017 and $53,008 in 2016. The previous year, the department’s cash flow was $131,253, and it had $3,521 in contract labor. In 2014, the contract labor for the department was $12,722 and it had a $57,522 cash flow. Contract labor for the department has not been below 2016’s amount since then.
Moody said the rate increases were made to try to bring in more income for the department to counter its losses. “We did a sewer and water increase all at once.”
For an average three- to five-person household in the city limits, Moody said the bills can range from $90 to $150 “because you are on sewer.” The households without sewer can have bills ranging from $30 to $60. “They may use 8,000 to 10,000 gallons but they don’t have sewer so it’s a lot cheaper on them.”
