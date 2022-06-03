The Judsonia Water Department superintendent owes $2,355.11 in past service fees that he “manually removed” for reconnecting water from October 2015 until April 2022, the department confirmed Friday.
Documentation concerning Justin Jones overriding multiple services fees on his account was provided to The Daily Citizen by Austin Moody, a laborer for the water department who said he “warned him [Jones] about what was going on in 2018.”
“It didn’t take very long to figure out what was going on,” Moody said. “I am in charge of shutting waters off at the end of the month. Like every water company, you have a reconnect fee.”
Jones, who became water superintendent in 2014, was asked Friday about the money he owes and he responded, “On my account? I’m not understanding what you’re getting at. Every water department has, it’s not really a reconnect fee, it’s a service fee that’s added to the account on the 21st of the month. You have until the 20th to pay, then there is a $60 service fee added to the account after the 20th.”
Asked again about owing the reconnect or service fees, Jones said, “What are you talking about? Me? I have no comment about it at this moment. I’ll get back with you.”
Moody showed disconnect lists that had Jones’ name on them, saying, “If you look at the top of every single disconnect list, you are going to find ‘Justin Jones’ at the top of it every month. At the end of the month when they come in and pay their reconnect fee, the $60 and their bill, he takes his $60 off.”
Moody said he decided to go public with the information because “I’m tired of it and the city does not know. I’m looking to get the truth out to the people.”
Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson declined to say much on record about the situation because he’s not technically over the water department. Robinson said the Judsonia City Council enacted a water commission years ago, putting it in charge of the department. The water commission consists of Mitchell Spurlock, Mary Spurlock, Jones and Ricky Holmes.
Mitchell Spurlock said Friday in regard to Jones not paying his reconnect fees, “I know he has [paid them] the last two times because I made sure of it.”
Asked if there was a problem in the past with Jones not paying his fees, Spurlock said, “That we’re all getting into and we’re fixing to solve it. He’s either going to be terminated or he’s going to pay if so. The girls [department employees] are getting all the records together.”
Spurlock said he didn’t know how much Jones owes but it would be determined before the water commission meets again June 13.
“We’ll get to the bottom of it, dates and the whole nine yards,” he said. “I can’t make any comments because I don’t know any of the numbers. The girls are supposed to get them. We are going to take care of it at the board meeting one way or the other.”
Concerning last month’s billing, Spurlock said he told Jones to pay the fee “because everyone else pays it. He paid it.”
Moody, who was hired in August 2017, said Jones “thinks just because he is superintendent he can waive his $60 every month. To Mitchell’s credit, he has warned him more than once not to do it.”
Moody said the service fee used to be $30, but Jones “would take that off too.” He “manually removed late charges,” Moody said.
“Not one time” has Jones’ water been shut off, he said. “I just want to get this stopped. I have put up with this for years.”
Moody said he has been warning Jones about this for five years. “And again the whole thing about shutting people off all these years while I had to leave him on, no, that’s not good, man, that’s not good.”
