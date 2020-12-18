A 30-year-old Judsonia man was given four years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty for the third time in six years to third-degree domestic battery that occurred in July of each of the years.
Perry Wallingsford accepted a plea deal to the class D felony Dec. 7 in White County Circuit Court, according to 17th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy. According to the affidavit, his other two guilty convictions for third-degree domestic battery followed arrests by Searcy police in July 2015 and Bald Knob police in July 2017.
Wallingsford was being held at the White County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon. He received 148 days of jail credit.
According affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Heather Meadows, Wallingsford was allegedly screaming and cursing in the background July 7 when a call came in at the sheriff’s office from his mother. Lt. Jordan Tucker reportedly said the man, learned to be Wallingsford, “was very aggressive and threatening” toward the woman.
As a result, deputies arrived and the woman reportedly came to the door and said Wallingsford “had gotten physical with her.” Deputy Matthew Bible, now a corporal, reported that he could visibly see a red-mark on the left side of the woman’s jaw and “more red marks around her throat.”
Wallingsford was arrested and taken to the White County Detention Center, where he was initially cited for class A misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.
Meadows in her affidavit wrote that the prosecuting attorney “was requesting that a felony file to be submitted to enhance Wallingford’s charge. She advised that he had two previous guilty convictions for domestic battering [in] the third degree in the past 10 years.”
Wallingsford, who was represented by Jim Wyatt, signed off on the plea deal Dec. 2. As part of the deal, he signed off on no contact with his mother. Probation revocation on his 2018 domestic battery conviction and 2018 conviction for possession of a less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, also were included in the plea deal.
