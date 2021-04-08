A 37-year-old Judsonia man has been sentenced in federal court to 21 1/2 years in prison for drug-related crimes.
Jason Aaron Carter was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, according to U.S. Assistant Attorney Allison Bragg. "While not a part of the recent Operation Central Sweep [which resulted in 33 indictments and multiple arrests], it is a similar type of investigation," she said.
Documentation on the case provided by Bragg showed that investigators with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force received information July 8, 2019, that Carter was allegedly distributing methamphetamine. He was on parole and had a search waiver, so investigators and Carter's parole officer conducted a home visit at his residence in Judsonia.
Investigators found Carter in his shop in the front of the residence. While searching the shop, investigators located a white bucket containing suspected methamphetamine, in ICE and liquid form, and marijuana. Investigators also located $2,000, digital scales, baggies, methamphetamine pipes, digital surveillance equipment, a police scanner, a cell phone and a Rohm .22 -caliber pistol.
The suspected meth that investigators found was submitted to the Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory for testing and results showed 152 grams of methamphetamine, 97 percent purity, resulting in 147 grams of actual meth, according to information provided by Bragg.
According to an affidavit written by CADTF Investigator Paul Hofstad, the amount of meth found weighed "approximately 464 grams." Investigators also found $200 in counterfeit money and police handheld radios, Hofstad wrote.
According to Bragg, Carter admitted that everything found at the residence belonged to him. The reason for the discrepancy in the weight of the meth wasn't given.
Carter has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for breaking and entering and theft of property July 6, 2005, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep (parole) records and possession of a firearm by certain persons April 8, 2009, for which he was sentenced to 14 years in prison; and possession of a firearm by certain persons Sept. 2, 2014, for which he was sentenced to serve one year and six months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
In July 2015, he was found to be in violation of his parole for drug-related crimes and given a 10-year prison sentence in White County Circuit Court.
He has since been charged with drug-related crimes in November 2016 (for which he was sentenced to six years in prison), September 2019 and October 2020 by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The 2019 charges were nolle prosequi due to Carter being federal indicted in that case.
