“Right now, I’m just totally overwhelmed,” Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons said Monday after an overnight fire at his residence on Arkansas Highway 157.
The fire was still smoldering Monday afternoon with Judsonia volunteer firefighter Jared Davis on the scene to fight any flare-ups. Parsons said he has lived in the house for 15 years and it was built in 1968.
“I watched the [Denver] Broncos lose [to Kansas City on ‘Sunday Night Football’], went to bed and something woke me up. I didn’t have a clue,” Parsons said. “I walked in there and looked in there and it was on fire, right beside the fireplace, the wall. ...
“I’m really not sure what to do. My insurance company said they would be out in 24-72 hours.”
Parsons said Judsonia Fire Chief Ronnie Benton told him it looked like the fire came from the fireplace. Parsons said he had a fireplace mantle and a 50-inch TV above that that he watched his football games on. He said would watch the football games and when the commercials come on, he would watch the fire in the fireplace.
Paul Edom, a Judsonia resident who stopped by to show his compassion and support for Parsons after the fire, said “he [Parsons] would take his shirt off his back for you. That’s why I am here, he does so much.”
Parsons said he has had so many people reaching out to help already, “but I just don’t know what I am going to do.”
Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson said the community can help support Parsons by dropping off cash or making debit card donations at KJ’s Restaurant, 616 Arkansas Highway 367 N., or at Judsonia City Hall, at 318 Van Buren St. Clothes are not being collected at this time, Robinson said.
Robinson posted on the KJ’s Restaurant Facebook page Monday that “Robert was in good spirits this morning considering the circumstances. Our chief of police is one of the most giving people I know and he has always gone above and beyond for our community. He has worked and sacrificed for all of us for over 23 years. Let’s show our gratitude to him and make it known to everyone looking on that we in White County take care and support our men in blue!! Thanks in advance. I know the heart of our community!!”
Robinson also noted that Parson’s daughter has started a GoFundMe account for her dad at www.gofundme.com/f/chief-parsons-house-fire.
Tara Kristiansen wrote on her Facebook page on Monday morning that her dad “lost everything” in the fire, but “thankfully, he is OK.”
“In his 30-plus years as a police officer, he’s helped many people and now he could use a little help recovering and rebuilding,” Kristiansen wrote. “If you know my dad, you know he’s full of warmth and security. Any time I have a crisis, he’s the first person I call. He’s the best at reminding you that you can handle whatever life has thrown your way. And he’ll be by your side to help any way he can.”
His daughter said her dad wears 36x34 pants, has an XL shirt size and wears size 10 shoes.
“He’s looking at a hotel stay followed by a temporary rental,” she wrote.
