A call from south-central Arkansas has led to the Life Resources International Inc. warehouse in Judsonia making its first ever shipment to Liberia, to aid a hospital and school in Monrovia, according to David Lawyer, who runs the warehouse.
A dozen volunteers woke up early on a cool Tuesday morning and made their way to the warehouse to fill the shipping container. The commodities they were loading included educational materials, food, clothing/shoes, medical supplies, household items, folding chairs, beds and mattresses.
The container that is being shipped to Ford-Madden Christian Academy will be loaded onto a railroad car in Memphis, travel by ship to the Freeport in Monrovia, the capital city of the West African country, and from there be trucked to the hospital and academy.
Lawyer, 79, a member of College Church of Christ, which oversees Life Resources International, said the organization has no real connection with Liberia, but was helping based on a call received from a Sheridan woman.
“She said, ‘I understand you all have a warehouse that has some things in we might be able to send to Liberia ... We’re starting a church operation there,” Lawyer said.
He said he told the woman she could come out to the warehouse after she asked if she could see it and what it might have to offer. “Two ladies came and I was talking to them down at the other end of the warehouse and from the time we started down there to the other end of the warehouse, all they did was ‘ooh, awe, ooh awe, ooh awe.’ We like to have that. I got through with that and I said, ‘OK, I’d like to meet with the guy who is going to finance this.’”
Lawyer said when the women came back, he told them to put stickers on everything in the warehouse that they wanted. “So they did that and probably picked out more things that the container could hold.She said she had some personal items to put in the container for a house she bought in Liberia. This included furniture she had in storage. She will be teaching there. They have a church there, a Church of Christ there.”
Lawyer said it would take the container about a month to reach Liberia.
“Everything we put on that container, we’ve got to have an inventory of it. If we don’t have an inventory of it and it gets to its destination and the customs people find something that’s not on that list, they’ll confiscate the whole container,” he said.
“This happened to us when we sent two containers to India. One of the guys put a camera in the bottom of one of the buckets and I didn’t realize it and it didn’t get on the inventory. It got there they said, ‘Aha, it’s not on it,’ so they confiscated both containers and the people in India never got one item from it. It’s just the most corrupt thing you can imagine. So we really try to caution people of putting things on there we don’t have an inventory of.”
The shipment to Liberia “is the most unusual load we have ever done,” Lawyer said. “Normally, we would send a lot of medical stuff, just like what people need – like what we sent to Ukraine. Last month, we sent over 100 containers. This was after we sent the buckets [to Ukraine].
“We have expanded our operation here now. We have five organizations just like this one; all fall under our umbrella. There’s two in Mississippi, one in Tennessee and another one in Alabama plus ours, which make a total of five. Between the five of us, we shipped out 100 containers in one month. That was a task to say the least. A lot of major companies, organizations contributed heavily of things to ship them; things that they need like medical supplies because they are in dire need. I just feel so sorry for those people up there.”
He said because of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the shipments for Ukraine are sent to an adjoining country and the families of those who “had to stay there to fight the war. Unfortunately, many of those men never see their family again because they got killed, so its really a sad situation there. We’re glad we can offer them help and we will continue to do so as long as they need it.”
In news release, John L. Kachelman Jr. of Ukraine Missions in Montgomery, Ala., said the organization also has assisted in benevolent actions to Native American reservations and has assisted disaster relief efforts in the United States when hurricanes and ice storms have devastated areas. Lawyer said the organization has shipped humanitarian aid to 40 third-world countries since it has been in Judsonia.
“A special call rose Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine,” said Kachelman, who helped start the Judsonia warehouse. “Millions have been displaced and tens of thousands have died as a result of the unprovoked invasion. The community’s response has been wonderful and through LRI we have been able to successfully ship 120-plus cargo containers of food, medical treatments and personal hygiene. Many in our community joined as we collected and shipped the 5-gallon ‘Family Buckets’ to those suffering from this evil.
“We have had many partnering with us to provide urgently needed commodities to Ukraine. One project originated in Louisville, Ky., where 350 pallets of pharmaceuticals were trucked to New Jersey and airlifted into Poland for distribution throughout Ukraine. This one project was valued with a retail price exceeding $45,000,000.”
Kachelman said the organization’s efforts are continuing because the need has not diminished. “The cruel winter is looming and families are facing freezing temperatures without adequate housing or heating. Millions of children have been removed from parents and moved to safer locations but in recent weeks Russian missiles have struck those safer locations.”
Lawyer said the volunteers who help with the aid missions for places like Ukraine and Liberia “are all retired guys and they’ll approach me and church and say, ‘I’m retired now, I think I’d like to work out at the warehouse and can I do that?’ And I say, ‘Well, yeah.’ I tell them, ‘There’s only one requirement out here,’ and they say, ‘What’s that?’ I said you have got to have thick skin. We kid each other lot. We enjoy each other and we have fun with each other, so if you can’t handle that don’t come.”
J.B. Berry of Searcy, who has been volunteering for six years, said, “it’s a lot of fun. You got to have real thick skin. Normally, we have stuff that we can put on pallets and we load the pallets, but this [load for Liberia] is a lot of loose stuff so it makes it a little more challenging to be able to load it.”
According to Lawyer, BR (Billy Ray) Barton of Searcy is the warehouse’s main loader. “He will draw up the plans on how things are going to fit into the container. He is a good man. He graduated from Harding and then became the football coach for the Academy and had many, many record seasons there. He’s got quite a history.”
Barton said he has been a part of organization’s effort for 15 years. “The last few years it’s been mostly to Ukraine,” he said.
Charles Underwood of Searcy, who has been participating for four years, said Barton got him involved in the effort “and I love it. BR Barton and I have joint grandchildren.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.