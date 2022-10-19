A call from south-central Arkansas has led to the Life Resources International Inc. warehouse in Judsonia making its first ever shipment to Liberia, to aid a hospital and school in Monrovia, according to David Lawyer, who runs the warehouse.

A dozen volunteers woke up early on a cool Tuesday morning and made their way to the warehouse to fill the shipping container. The commodities they were loading included educational materials, food, clothing/shoes, medical supplies, household items, folding chairs, beds and mattresses.

