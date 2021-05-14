A White County resident who died in a fiery crash last week on Missile Base Road has been identified by the Arkansas State Police.
On Thursday night, the state police posted a fatal crash summary that showed that the victim of the crash May 7 at 3:11 a.m. was Terry Loyd, 45, of Judsonia.
According to the summary, Loyd was southbound on Missile Base Road in a 2010 Mazda when the vehicle left the roadway on the left side and hit a culvert. It then caught on fire and ended up upside down in the ditch.
Arkansas State Trooper Quinton Maag indicated in his report that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.