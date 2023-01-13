A 42-year-old Judsonia man who reportedly forced his way into a home on Smith Road after a police pursuit was arrested Tuesday night.

Daniel Brady Watson was being held Friday on an array of charges in the White County Detention Center. He is due back in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. March 7. A $300,000 bond was set by White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate during his first appearance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.