A 42-year-old Judsonia man who reportedly forced his way into a home on Smith Road after a police pursuit was arrested Tuesday night.
Daniel Brady Watson was being held Friday on an array of charges in the White County Detention Center. He is due back in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. March 7. A $300,000 bond was set by White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate during his first appearance.
The preliminary charges against Watson are three counts of felony second-degree battery, two counts of felony fleeing, felony residential burglary, felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor interference with emergency communications, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor theft by receiving. He also was served a failure to appear warrant.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Pangburn Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a 2017 Hyundai Veloster that was displaying a fictitious license plate. When the Hyundai would stop, a pursuit began on Arkansas Highway 16.
The pursuit exceeded 120 mph at times, and continued south into the vicinity of Highway 16 and Smith Road, where the Hyundai reportedly side-swiped another southbound vehicle while attempting to pass. It then continued on, striking the trailer of another southbound vehicle, which caused the Hyundai to roll over.
Watson, who was driving the car and had active warrants for his arrest, climbed out, according to Seiders, and ran off on foot as deputies arrived. Seiders said on closer inspection of the Hyundai, it was discovered that it was stolen out of Judsonia.
“Deputies fanned out and began searching for Watson while state police responded to work the collisions,” Seiders said.
While deputies searched, the White County 911 Operations Center received information that Watson had forced his way into a residence, prevented the homeowner from calling 911 and was hiding inside. Deputies began to converge on the location.
Deputy Ty McMullen reportedly heard a woman inside say, "He’s in here,” and entered the residence, where he found Watson in the living room. When McMullen attempted to place him in custody, Watson resisted, punching McMullen several times in the head. More deputies arrived and joined the struggle as McMullen was fighting to control Watson and joined the struggle.
Seiders said a Taser was deployed but it failed to stop Watson, who grabbed the Taser and attempted to wrestle it from a deputy.
“Mr. Watson was eventually subdued after having punched, kicked and bit the arresting deputies,” Seiders said.
Watson and McMullen were both treated at Unity Health-White County Medical Center for their injuries. Seiders said the other deputies involved were "examined and medically cleared on the scene.”
