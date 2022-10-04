A 42-year-old Judsonia man alleged to have punched a White County deputy twice in the face during a foot pursuit was talked down out of a tree and arrested Monday evening, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
Jonathan Paul Roth was being held in the White County Detention Center on Tuesday on bonds of $250, $5,120 and $3,765. He was preliminarily charged after his 5:48 p.m. arrest with second-degree battery/injuring a police, fire, code enforcer, correctional officer in the line of duty. two felony fleeing charges, three failure to appear charges and a charge of theft of property greater that $5,000, less than $25,000.
Seiders said Deputy Nicole Powell was assisting a county resident in recovering a stolen vehicle Monday at approximately 4 p.m.
“Deputy Powell came upon the stolen car, being driven by Mr. Jonathan Roth in the vicinity of Anderson Road between Bald Knob and Russell," Seiders said. "Deputy pPowell initiated her lights and Mr. Roth feigned pulling over several times before coming to a complete stop. When Deputy Powell opened her door Mr .Roth sped off; a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit left the road, entered an empty field and proceeded into another bushier field.”
He said Roth got out of his vehicle at the wood line, which started a foot pursuit. Powell reportedly caught up to and grabbed Roth at the top of an embankment, but as he pulled away, they both fell down the embankment into the water, where Roth reportedly punched Powell at least twice in the face.
“When Deputy Powell regained her footing, Mr. Roth was not visible,” Seiders said.
Other deputies already were in the process of providing backup, Seiders said, but as the call progressed from a stolen vehicle to a pursuit and then to a fight, additional agencies also responded. When Powell was confirmed to be safe, the sheriff’s office started a search for Roth that included officers from the Arkansas State Police, federal and state wildlife agencies and Judsonia and Bald Knob police departments.
Cpl. Brandon Kieffer of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with his K-9 Timber and accompanied by White County K-9 handler Austin Hargrove, began tracking oRoth from his last known location.
“K-9 Timber led Cpl. Kieffer and Deputy Hargrove to a stand of trees where Timber’s body language abruptly changed, indicating to the handlers that Timber was sensing that Mr. Roth was in close proximity," Seiders said. "Timber then slowly approached a specific tree in the grove and Mr. Roth was observed high in the branches of that tree.”
Seiders said Roth refused to come down and submit to arrest until “Sheriff Miller was able to open a dialogue with Mr. Roth and convince him to give up without further incident,” Seiders said.
Roth was taken into custody and to the White County Detention Center, where an affidavit of probable cause was signed by White County District Judge Eric Kennedy with the charges. Roth’s first court appearance before White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate will be Wednesday.
Seiders said Tuesday that Powell was back at work with bruising and swelling to the left eye and mouth.
