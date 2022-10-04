A 42-year-old Judsonia man alleged to have punched a White County deputy twice in the face during a foot pursuit was talked down out of a tree and arrested Monday evening, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

Jonathan Paul Roth was being held in the White County Detention Center on Tuesday on bonds of $250, $5,120 and $3,765. He was preliminarily charged after his 5:48 p.m. arrest with second-degree battery/injuring a police, fire, code enforcer, correctional officer in the line of duty. two felony fleeing charges, three failure to appear charges and a charge of theft of property greater that $5,000, less than $25,000.

