The Judsonia and Kensett police departments will be providing school resource officers for the Riverview School District’s elementary campuses.

The Riverview School Board approved the addition of two SROs at last week’s meeting. “In the last two weeks, both cities [Judsonia and Kensett] have approved to form a partnership with the school district,” Superintendent Stan Stratton said. “We will do the same as we do with the sheriff’s office, where we pay 75 percent of the salary and benefits and the city pays 25 percent. Both of them [Kensett and Judsonia] have an officer that they are planning to assign to that duty.”

