The Judsonia and Kensett police departments will be providing school resource officers for the Riverview School District’s elementary campuses.
The Riverview School Board approved the addition of two SROs at last week’s meeting. “In the last two weeks, both cities [Judsonia and Kensett] have approved to form a partnership with the school district,” Superintendent Stan Stratton said. “We will do the same as we do with the sheriff’s office, where we pay 75 percent of the salary and benefits and the city pays 25 percent. Both of them [Kensett and Judsonia] have an officer that they are planning to assign to that duty.”
Stratton said Judsonia needs to hire an officer first so that the department is not short for the city. The Kensett officer, Mary Rudesill, was able to start this week, so she and White County Deputy Lindsey Qualls will cover Judsonia until an officer is hired. Stratton said Judsonia officials are hoping that will be by the end of the first semester but it may be later than that.
The district’s 75 percent in pay will probably be around $38,000 to $39,000 per officer, Stratton said.
School Board President Keith Baker said Rudesill is “very excited. She’s taking classes now.” Eric Camp will be the Judsonia SRO once Judsonia hires another officer. Qualls is the SRO for the high school and junior high.
Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons said he is actively taking applications for “preferably” a full-time certified police officer. “To us, it’s very important that our schools be protected,” he said.
Stratton said when having an SRO “for every building” was discussed, “the sheriff’s office didn’t think they would have the personnel to be able to do that. The cities asked if they could do that.” The district previously only had one SRO.
Sheriff Phillip Miller said that in addition to Qualls, the sheriff’s office is providing Deputy Zach Rigsby as an SRO at Beebe High School. Deputy John Long as the White County Central SRO and Deputy Rebecca Gray as the Pangburn SRO.
“As a parent of school-aged children, it’s always more comforting to see a school resource officer on the campus where your child attends and as the sheriff, I think White County has always been a leader in many ways,” Miller said. “The [Arkansas] School Safety Commission that the governor has reinstituted recommended having an armed presence on each campus and as you can see, I think every school campus in White County will have that this fall.”
Parsons said “having a local police department officer” in the local school “makes it more convenient.”
“It’s very important to know that your local police department is represented at the school because in most cases, this is the first time that kids will interact with police officers,” Parsons said. “That foundation they build at the school, leads to trust of the police and integrity.
“That is one of the reasons I enjoyed doing [working] the movie theater so much there in Searcy. It wasn’t that it was a security job as much as I got to interact with a bunch of kids and changed their opinions of what they may have perceived police to be and how the police act, so this is a perfect opportunity for kids to grow up around police.”
He said because he had gotten to know kids “through the movie theater, if they had done something wrong and I had to talk to them, it was almost like they were embarrassed, like ‘Man, I hate to disappoint you, Robert, I’m sorry I disappointed you.’ I’m like ‘No, life is tough sometimes and people mess up. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad guy, it means you messed up.’ But that rapport that they actually felt guilty of something because they disappointed me, it just reassures me that I had the right effect on them. In other words, maybe it will change their judgements in the future.”
He said it is important for children to learn that “the policeman is not a bad guy, that he is somebody they can go to when they have trouble, because most kids don’t interact with police until they get a driver’s license and once they get a driver’s license, they’re all scared ... but it they already have a rapport with police, that makes a big difference.”
