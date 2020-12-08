Less than 24 hours after Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons' house burned, there was another structure fire in Judsonia.
The second fire was at a home on Van Buren Street not far away from the Judsonia Post Office. It started around 6 p.m. near an artificial Christmas tree, according to Judsonia Fire Chief Ronnie Benton.
Benton said the couple who live in the home were not at home when the fire started. Firefighters were leaving the scene close to 9 p.m. after the fire was out.
Benton said the home, which had "a lot of porch," was a total loss.
The fire at Parsons' home on Arkansas Highway 157 happened overnight and reportedly started from the fireplace. Parsons said he had gone to bed after watching "Sunday Night Football," but was awakened and saw the fire near the fireplace. He said he had lived in the house for 15 years.
The fire was still smoldering Monday afternoon, hours before the second residential fire.
